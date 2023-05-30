Smart Agriculture Solutions Market Booming Worldwide with Latest Trend and Future Scope by 2032

Smart agriculture tools are widely utilized in precision farming as they have resulted in improving farm efficiency & has helped framers maximize crop yields

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Moreover, yield monitoring is a major application of precision farming that helps identify the field variability information, which includes weather conditions, soil properties, and fertilizers. Soil monitoring is a major application of yield monitoring, which helps identify different soil parameters to maintain the nutrient level of the soil. Smart agriculture has optimized the yield per unit of farming land to achieve best in terms of quality, quantity, and financial returns. Furthermore, it has also enabled for better decisions to be made, resulting in less waste and maximum efficiency in operations.

Download Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/2208

Increase in adoption of multiple smart agriculture solutions by governments from all around the world drive the market growth. Moreover, government have initiated compelling farmers & agro-industrialists toward boosting their farm yield. This has significantly increased the market demand among farming sectors facing soil and water degradation issues. In addition, rise in population necessitates demand for food, which in turn is expected to augment market growth.

The global smart agriculture solutions market is segmented based on component, application, and geography. By component, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. Hardware is segmented into sensor monitoring system, smart detection system, GPS-enabled ranging system, and drones. Services is further classified into climate information services, supply chain management services, and others (system integration, maintenance, and consulting). By application, the market is divided into automated machinery guidance control, obstacle detection, tractor collision, machinery safety & monitoring, variable rate technology, and premises surveillance. Geographically, the smart agriculture solutions market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players in this sector involve Iteris Inc., CropMetrics LLC, Granular Inc., Trimble Navigation, AgJunction LLC, SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Agribotix LLC, Raven Industries., SST Software, and LeBio.

Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2124fd1445b3dfc2b6cd8f50a0474612

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped as per key trends and opportunities of the market and presence of major players.

The region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report. Increase in demand for smart agriculture solutions based Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)) systems is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Key players of the smart agriculture solutions market are also listed.

This study evaluates value chain to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of segmentation is provided, to elucidate dominant opportunities.

Speak With Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2208

By Agriculture Type

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Precision Aquaculture

Precision Forestry

Smart Greenhouse

Others

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Precision Aquaculture

Precision Forestry

Smart Greenhouse

Others

By Farm Size

Small

Medium

Large