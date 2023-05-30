Submit Release
News Search

There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,121 in the last 365 days.

Recommendation from Equinor's nomination committee

/EIN News/ -- The nomination committee in Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) recommends that the company's corporate assembly re-elects all the shareholder elected members of Equinor ASA’s board of directors.

The nomination committee recommends a re-election of Jon Erik Reinhardsen as chair and re-election of Anne Drinkwater as deputy chair of the board, in addition to re-election of Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, Jonathan Lewis, Finn Bjørn Ruyter, Tove Andersen and Haakon Bruun-Hanssen as shareholder-elected members of Equinor ASA’s board of directors.

The election to Equinor's board of directors takes place in the company's corporate assembly meeting Tuesday 6 June 2023. It is proposed that the election enters into effect from 1 July 2023 and is effective until the ordinary election of shareholder-elected members to the board of directors in 2024.

Contacts:

  • Jarle Roth, chair of the nomination committee
  • All enquiries to be directed through Equinor Corporate Press Office,
    Sissel Rinde, +47 412 60 584.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Primary Logo

You just read:

Recommendation from Equinor's nomination committee

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more