IDEX Biometrics and AuthenTrend launch biometric smart cards for identity access

/EIN News/ -- Oslo, Norway and Taipei, Taiwan– 30 May 2023 – IDEX Biometrics and AuthenTrend Technology have partnered to launch multi-application biometric smart cards for digital authentication.

Taiwan based AuthenTrend is a certified member of the Microsoft Information Security Alliance (MISA) as well as being FIDO2 certified. AuthenTrend is making security more convenient for consumers and enterprises across the globe, through an extensive network of leading technology partners, distributors, resellers and system integrators across Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia and North America.

AuthenTrend’s biometric smart card based on the IDEX Biometrics fingerprint solution is targeting identity access and cryptocurrency wallets. Expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2023, these biometric cards are set to revolutionize the way customers authenticate in faster, more secure and convenient ways than ever before.

"We are very excited to launch our next-generation ATKey series product of battery-less biometric smart card" says Zake Huang, Vice President of AuthenTrend. "This new product will provide our customers with the most secure and convenient way to access their devices and services. We believe that this solution will play a critical role in the global identity and authentication industry."

"AuthenTrend brings extensive experience in smart cards for consumer applications in authentication, identity access and cryptocurrency wallets," comments Catharina Eklof, CCO of IDEX Biometrics. "Together, we will bring these ground-breaking solutions to market and unlock new opportunities for biometric smart cards addressing high-margin products."

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About AuthenTrend Technology

Authentrend was founded in 2016 (Taiwan) by a group of engineers with extensive experience in biometric authentication technology. Pioneer of fingerprint security keys, trusted by Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), FIDO and RSA, and awarded TOP 10 MFA Company in 2020 and TOP Biometric Solution Provider in 2021 by APAC Enterprise Security Magazine, a Taiwanese company awarded the US CES 2020 Innovation award (Security & Privacy).

For more information, visit www.authentrend.com

