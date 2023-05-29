Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Halifax Regional Municipality Mayor Mike Savage

CANADA, May 29 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), Mike Savage, to discuss the wildfires in Nova Scotia as well as the structural fires and the local state of emergency in the HRM.

The Prime Minister indicated that the Government of Canada is ready to help the Municipality and affected communities, in the short and long-term, to bring the situation under control. The leaders spoke about the importance of ongoing close cooperation and information sharing between the municipal, provincial, and federal governments.

The leaders agreed to stay in close contact as the situation evolves in the HRM.