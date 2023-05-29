Submit Release
News Search

There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,096 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston

CANADA, May 29 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Premier of Nova Scotia, Tim Houston, to discuss wildfires in Shelburne County and in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Houston noted the ongoing collaboration between federal and provincial ministers and officials.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the Government of Canada is ready to help Nova Scotia and Nova Scotians in the days and months ahead to respond to the wildfires and support clean-up efforts. The leaders recognized the support Nova Scotia is already receiving from other provinces, including Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Houston agreed to stay in close communication as the situation in Nova Scotia evolves.

 

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more