Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston

CANADA, May 29 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Premier of Nova Scotia, Tim Houston, to discuss wildfires in Shelburne County and in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Houston noted the ongoing collaboration between federal and provincial ministers and officials.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the Government of Canada is ready to help Nova Scotia and Nova Scotians in the days and months ahead to respond to the wildfires and support clean-up efforts. The leaders recognized the support Nova Scotia is already receiving from other provinces, including Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Houston agreed to stay in close communication as the situation in Nova Scotia evolves.