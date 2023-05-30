R&B Soul Singer Takim‘s Latest Single ‘Topsy Turvy’ Featuring Renown Smooth Jazz Guitarist Nils

Takim's New Single 'Topsy Turvy' Featuring Guitarist, Nils Street Date Friday, June 2, 2023.

I’m so fortunate to have one of the baddest guitarists around, on this song.” — Singer, Takim

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the tremendous success of his chart-topping #1 single ‘Dancing To A New Groove,' soul sensation TAKIM hits us with another captivating new track, ‘TOPSY TURVY.’ The single ‘TOPSY TURVY’ features the renowned German, Smooth Jazz Guitarist, NILS. The song is yet another timeless classic lyrically and musically. TAKIM and NILS’ well-crafted collaborative vibe set the mood for this summertime jam. With the once again dynamic production of Seepin Ventures’ Christian Belnavis and Preston Glass and written by Christian Belnavis and Alan Glass, this highly anticipated release showcases TAKIM’s abilities as a consistent hit-making artist and performer. Friday, June 2, 2023, is the official street date for TAKIM’s new single ‘TOPSY TURVY’ ft. NILS and will be available on all music platforms.

‘TOPSY TURVY’ takes listeners on a soulful journey, blending R&B grooves with smooth jazz sophistication, resulting in an irresistible fusion of music magic. The mesmerizing vocals of TAKIM, accompanied by NILS' signature guitar melodies, create a hypnotic musical experience that transcends boundaries and captivates R&B music aficionados worldwide. On May 25th., 2023, veteran radio personality, Gary Spence delivered the exclusive first-time airing of ‘TOPSY TURVY’ on his popular UK radio show, Afternoon Delight on the Solar Radio Network.

After his meteoric rise to number one on the charts with ‘Dancing To A New Groove,’ TAKIM has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the Contemporary R&B/Soul music scenes. With ‘TOPSY TURVY,’ he continues to push artistic boundaries, delivering a fresh feeling and an innovative sound that resonates on global radio. In recent statements, TAKIM expressed his excitement about the new release, saying, ‘I’m thrilled to have the chance to record with NILS. I’ve been vibing on his music for such a long time. I’m so fortunate to have one of the baddest guitarists around, on this song.’ NILS, echoed his sentiments by saying, ‘I love the song and think we definitely share a great chemistry and truly have something quite special with ‘TOPSY TURVY.’

Set for release on Friday, June 2nd, 2023, Singer, TAKIM, and Jazz Guitarist, NILS are ready to take summer love on a soulful, smooth, funky, musical roller coaster ride with ‘TOPSY TURVY.’