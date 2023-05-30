Aquaculture Feed Market Size Expected To Reach $103 Billion By 2027

Aquaculture Feed Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Aquaculture Feed Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers aquaculture feed market analysis and every facet of the aquaculture feed market research. As per TBRC’s aquaculture feed market forecast, the aquaculture feed market size is predicted to reach a value of $103.60 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.9% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for seafood is expected to propel the aquaculture feed market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major aquaculture feed companies include Alltech Inc., The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Land O'Lakes Inc., Nutreco N.V., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Aller Aqua AS, Schouw & Co. AS, Avanti Feeds Limited, Ocean Star International (OSI), Ridley Corporation Limited.

Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Pellets, Extruded, Powdered, Liquid

2) By Ingredient Type: Soybean, Corn, Fishmeal, Fish Oil, Additives, Other Ingredients

3) By Species Type: Carp, Marine Shrimps, Tilapias, Catfishes, Marine Fishes, Salmons, Freshwater (FW) Crustaceans, Trouts, Other Species

4) By Distribution Channel: Store Based, Online

5) By End User: Commercial, Household

This type of marine feed refers to the food provided to aquatic species in a controlled environment to ensure their growth, health, and productivity. Aquaculture feed's objective is to provide dietary requirements for the species to maintain a highly effective natural immune system and breeding.

