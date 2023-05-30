Cake And Pastries Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Cake And Pastries Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Cake And Pastries Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Cake And Pastries Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers cake and pastries market analysis and every facet of the cake and pastries market research. As per TBRC’s cake and pastries market forecast, the cakes and pastries market size is predicted to reach a value of $122.68 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.3% through the forecast period.

The rising demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and packaged foods is expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming future. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Finsbury Food Group Plc, Flowers Foods, Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V, Hostess Brands, McKee Foods Corporation, Yamazaki Baking Company Ltd., Aryzta AG, BreadTalk Group Private Limited, Britannia Industries Limited, Edeka Group, Edwards Cake & Candy Supplies.

Cake And Pastries Market Segments

1) By Type: Cakes, Frozen Cakes And Pastries, Pastries, Sweet Pies

2) By Distribution Channel: Super Markets And Hyper Markets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Bakeries, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Food Service, Retail, Other Applications

Cake is a baked sweet dessert similar to bread that is often made with flour, sugar, baking soda or powder, eggs, and liquid flavoring. Pastries is a solid dough made of flour, salt, a substantial amount of fat, and a small amount of liquid.

