Media Release: Poultry Market Day

SAMOA, May 30 - On Tuesday, 30th May 2023, The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MAF) in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and stakeholders organised a Poultry Market Day at the Malaefatu Reserve Park, Sogi.

The Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Afioga Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Schmidt delivered the keynote address. He applauds the hard work by the poultry producers and encouraged them to develop and produce more for food and nutrition security. Mr. Joseph Nyemah delivered a speech on behalf of the FAO.

The event is a first of its kind. The aim is to bring together chicken farmers to help realize the potential marketability of the local chicken either for breeding or for consumption. It is an opportunity for them to exchange views, test the agreed selling price for their products, meet and greet clients and share knowledge and experience with interested members of the public. The market day is seen as a platform for poultry farmers to enhance visibility of poultry products and to deliver on consumer expectations.

This activity was made possible through the FAO Technical Cooperation Project titled: “Support to address vulnerabilities to agriculture, nutrition and food security due to COVID-19”. The Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries acknowledged with appreciation the continued support rendered by the FAO for the development of agriculture and fisheries in Samoa.

For more information on poultry production and development, contact the Animal Production and Health Division of MAF

