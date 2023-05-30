Light Fidelity Li-Fi Or Visible Light Communication Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Light Fidelity Li-Fi Or Visible Light Communication Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Light Fidelity Li-Fi Or Visible Light Communication Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s light fidelity Li-Fi or visible light communication market forecast, the light fidelity Li-Fi or visible light communication market size is predicted to reach a value of $5903.27 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 118 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global light fidelity Li-Fi or visible light communication market is due to the increasing concern over cyber security. North America region is expected to hold the largest light fidelity Li-Fi or visible light communication market share. Major light fidelity Li-Fi or visible light communication companies include General Electric Company, Oledcomm, Renesas Electronics Corporation, PureLiFi ltd, Lvx System.

Light Fidelity Li-Fi Or Visible Light Communication Market Segments

●By Component: LED, Photodetectors, Microcontrollers (MCU)

●By Transmission Type: Unidirectional, Bidirectiona

●By Application: Indoor Networking, LBS (Location Based Services), In-Flight Communication and Entertainment, Underwater Communication, Other Applications

●By Industry Vertical: Retail, Electronics, Defense and Security, Automotive and Transport, Aerospace and Aviation, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market consists of sales of light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide an efficient and easier way of communicating wirelessly. LiFi (light fidelity), a bidirectional wireless system, uses infrared or LED light for transferring data. Visible light communication (VLC) does both communication and lighting simultaneously. The electromagnetic spectrum's visible light, which spans the blue (670 THz) and red (480 THz) frequencies has been used by LI-FI. Li-Fi technology doesn't rely on EM waves, it is best suited for use in hospitals and on aeroplanes, where Wi-Fi and other radio frequency connections are restricted for safety and security reasons.

Light Fidelity Li-Fi Or Visible Light Communication Market

