Roasted Coffee Market Size, Share Analysis, Trends And Growth Report For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Roasted Coffee Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Roasted Coffee Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s coffee market analysis, the roasted coffee market size is predicted to reach $48.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.
The growth in the roasted coffee market is due to increase in the consumption of coffee. No Europe region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Nestlé S.A., Starbucks Coffee Company, Luigi Lavazza SPA, Peet's Coffee, JDE Peet's.
Roasted Coffee Market Segments
•By Type: Arabica, Robusta
•By Distribution Channel: Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consume (B2C)
•By Application: Convenience Stores, Foodservice and Restaurants, Online Stores
•By Geography: The roasted coffee market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Roasted coffee refers to coffee that has been roasted to bring out particular characteristics in the beans. Roasted coffee is high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which help to prevent cell damage and lessen the risk of serious illnesses such as cancer and heart disease.
