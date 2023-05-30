Burning Rock Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR and LSE: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.



Recent Business Updates

Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Results of the MEDAL (MEthylation Based Dynamic Analysis for Lung Cancer) study were published at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2023 (“AACR 2023”). Through parallel testing and comparison of Burning Rock’s personalized MRD test brPROPHET™ and fixed MRD assays, the objective of this study was to establish the best technique and application strategy of dynamic MRD detection for prognosis prediction and disease assessment among NSCLC patients. It shows that brPROPHET™ detected more MRD events with ultra-low ctDNA abundance yet meaningful prognostic significance. In addition, the dynamic change of longitudinal MRD was evaluated to explore the positive predictive value (PPV) and negative predictive value (NPV) of MRD detections over time, providing important insights for guiding the standardization of future surveillance applications. The results of the clinical performance of brPROPHET™ in patients with resectable gastric cancer and biliary tract cancer were also released at AACR 2023.

Pharma Services Total value of new contracts entered into during the first quarter of 2023 amounted to RMB75 million, representing a 27% increase from the same period in 2022.





First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB142.5 million (US$20.8 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, representing a 5.2% increase from RMB135.5 million for the same period in 2022.

Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB61.8 million (US$9.0 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, representing a 16.7% decrease from RMB74.2 million for the same period in 2022, primarily attributable to a drop in the number of tests performed resulting from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in January and the Company’s focus on its in-hospital business.

Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB51.6 million (US$7.5 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, representing a 5.3% increase from RMB49.0 million for the same period in 2022, driven by an increase in sales volume.

Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB29.2 million (US$4.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, representing a 135.5% increase from RMB12.4 million for the same period in 2022, primarily attributable to a further increased testing volume performed and higher average total contract value from our existing and new customers.



Cost of revenues was RMB43.7 million (US$6.4 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, representing a 8.8% decrease from RMB47.9 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to a decrease in cost of central laboratory business, which was in line with the decrease in revenue generated from this business.

Gross profit was RMB98.8 million (US$14.4 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, representing a 12.8% increase from RMB87.6 million for the same period in 2022. Gross margin was 69.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 64.6% for the same period in 2022. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 77.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 68.1% during the same period in 2022, primarily due to a decrease in inventory write down and royalty fee; gross margin of in-hospital business was 66.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 68.2% during the same period in 2022; gross margin of pharma research and development services was 55.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 29.2% during the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in test volume of higher margin projects.

Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB107.9 million (US$15.7 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, representing a 16.4% increase from RMB92.7 million for the same period in 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 68.4% for the same period in 2022.

Operating expenses were RMB287.2 million (US$41.8 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, representing a 18.0% decrease from RMB350.4 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by budget control measures and headcount reduction to improve the Company’s operating efficiency.

Research and development expenses were RMB94.4 million (US$13.7 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, representing an 21.0% decrease from RMB119.5 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to (i) a decrease in research and development personnel’s staff cost, and (ii) a decrease in royalty and license fee.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB64.8 million (US$9.4 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, representing a 27.4% decrease from RMB89.2 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of the sales department and improvement in operating efficiency; (ii) a decrease in entertainment and travel expenses; and (iii) a decrease in advertising and marketing fee.

General and administrative expenses were RMB128.0 million (US$18.6 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, representing a 9.7% decrease from RMB141.7 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to (i) a decrease in general and administrative personnel’s staff cost, and (ii) a decrease in operating lease expense as a portion of the expense started to be recognized as cost of revenue following the commencement of production activities in the relevant parts of the property in the first half of 2022; (iii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation.



Net loss was RMB185.3 million (US$27.0 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to RMB261.4 million for the same period in 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB803.1 million (US$116.9 million) as of March 31, 2023.

2023 Financial Guidance

We reiterate our 2023 full-year revenue guidance of approximately 20% growth over 2022.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR and LSE: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The company defines non-GAAP gross margin as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization.

The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The company believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization reflect the company’s ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.

Selected Operating Data

For the three months ended March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 Central Laboratory Channel: Number of patients tested 7,743 8,060 7,989 6,419 6,139 Number of ordering physicians(1) 994 767 897 797 792 Number of ordering hospitals(2) 318 264 257 238 241

(1) Represents physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.

(2) Represents hospitals whose residing physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.





As of March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 In-hospital Channel: Pipeline partner hospitals(1) 24 25 22 28 29 Contracted partner hospitals(2) 41 43 47 49 49 Total number of partner hospitals 65 68 69 77 78

(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.

(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.

Selected Financial Data

For the three months ended Revenues



March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 (RMB in thousands) Central laboratory channel 74,211 78,597 89,992 71,970 61,804 In-hospital channel 48,957 34,177 49,636 42,526 51,561 Pharma research and development channel 12,356 18,072 15,003 27,741 29,151 Total revenues 135,524 130,846 154,631 142,237 142,516





For the three months ended Gross profit



March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 (RMB in thousands) Central laboratory channel 50,574 57,575 69,991 54,507 48,090 In-hospital channel 33,396 20,012 31,593 26,999 34,409 Pharma research and development channel 3,610 5,015 7,010 19,757 16,273 Total gross profit

87,580 82,602 108,594 101,263 98,772





For the three months ended Share-based compensation expenses



March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 (RMB in thousands) Cost of revenues 365 441 481 496 353 Research and development expenses 12,299 11,923 13,978 14,673 13,612 Selling and marketing expenses 1,774 2,158 2,346 2,247 1,606 General and administrative expenses 65,715 62,615 61,041 74,232 62,595 Total share-based compensation expenses

80,153 77,137 77,846 91,648 78,166





Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) For the three months ended March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues 135,524 130,846 154,631 142,237 142,516 20,752 Cost of revenues (47,944 ) (48,244 ) (46,037 ) (40,974 ) (43,744 ) (6,370 ) Gross profit 87,580 82,602 108,594 101,263 98,772 14,382 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (119,496 ) (92,112 ) (109,433 ) (100,827 ) (94,417 ) (13,748 ) Selling and marketing expenses (89,211 ) (105,634 ) (90,275 ) (85,174 ) (64,774 ) (9,432 ) General and administrative expenses (141,733 ) (150,316 ) (143,530 ) (132,705 ) (128,039 ) (18,644 ) Total operating expenses (350,440 ) (348,062 ) (343,238 ) (318,706 ) (287,230 ) (41,824 ) Loss from operations (262,860 ) (265,460 ) (234,644 ) (217,443 ) (188,458 ) (27,442 ) Interest income 1,832 2,685 2,001 2,838 3,144 458 Interest expenses 119 (29 ) 12 - - - Other income (expense), net 298 127 (189 ) (84 ) 599 87 Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (777 ) 624 1,337 365 (116 ) (17 ) Loss before income tax (261,388 ) (262,053 ) (231,483 ) (214,324 ) (184,831 ) (26,914 ) Income tax expenses - (84 ) - (1,901 ) (422 ) (61 ) Net loss (261,388 ) (262,137 ) (231,483 ) (216,225 ) (185,253 ) (26,975 ) Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (261,388 ) (262,137 ) (231,483 ) (216,225 ) (185,253 ) (26,975 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (261,388 ) (262,137 ) (231,483 ) (216,225 ) (185,253 ) (26,975 ) Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted (2.50 ) (2.50 ) (2.23 ) （2.11 ) (1.81 ) (0.26 ) Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted (2.50 ) (2.50 ) (2.23 ) （2.11 ) (1.81 ) (0.26 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted 87,179,752 87,532,539 86,585,322 85,051,882 85,065,585 85,065,585 Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments (3,065 ) 29,715 20,646 (5,950 ) (5,659 ) (824 ) Total comprehensive loss (264,453 ) (232,422 ) (210,837 ) (222,175 ) (190,912 ) (27,799 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (264,453 ) (232,422 ) (210,837 ) (222,175 ) (190,912 ) (27,799 )





Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) As of December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 905,451 793,484 115,540 Restricted cash 19,817 9,658 1,406 Accounts receivable, net 109,954 125,554 18,282 Contract assets, net 41,757 48,887 7,118 Inventories, net 130,321 113,895 16,584 Prepayments and other current assets, net 51,462 47,209 6,874 Total current assets 1,258,762 1,138,687 165,804 Non-current assets: Equity method investment 690 599 87 Convertible note receivable 5,105 5,105 743 Property and equipment, net 251,829 220,342 32,084 Operating right-of-use assets 48,205 39,351 5,730 Intangible assets, net 1,986 1,701 248 Other non-current assets 20,890 11,583 1,687 Total non-current assets 328,705 278,681 40,579 TOTAL ASSETS 1,587,467 1,417,368 206,383





Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands) As of December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 50,947 23,593 3,435 Deferred revenue 147,633 154,317 22,470 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 173,832 146,697 21,361 Customer deposits 1,803 1,197 174 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 37,236 32,312 4,705 Total current liabilities 411,451 358,116 52,145 Non-current liabilities: Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 13,551 9,144 1,331 Other non-current liabilities 4,124 4,545 661 Total non-current liabilities 17,675 13,689 1,992 TOTAL LIABILITIES 429,126 371,805 54,137 Shareholders’ equity: Class A ordinary shares 117 117 17 Class B ordinary shares 21 21 3 Additional paid-in capital 4,582,790 4,660,924 678,683 Treasury stock (58,919 ) (58,919 ) (8,579 ) Accumulated deficits (3,199,946 ) (3,385,199 ) (492,923 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (165,722 ) (171,381 ) (24,955 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,158,341 1,045,563 152,246 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,587,467 1,417,368 206,383

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) For the three months ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 RMB RMB

US$ Net cash used in operating activities (144,361 ) (113,143 ) (16,475 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,011 ) (4,059 ) (591 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,934 ) (32 ) (5 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,931 ) (4,892 ) (712 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (164,237 ) (122,126 ) (17,783 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 1,439,112 925,268 134,729 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 1,274,875 803,142 116,946





Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results For the three months ended March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 (RMB in thousands) Gross profit:



Central laboratory channel 50,574 57,575 69,991 54,507 48,090 In-hospital channel 33,396 20,012 31,593 26,999 34,409 Pharma research and development channel 3,610 5,015 7,010 19,757 16,273 Total gross profit

87,580 82,602 108,594 101,263 98,772 Add: depreciation and amortization: Central laboratory channel 2,553 2,545 3,138 3,609 2,567 In-hospital channel 93 1,428 2,479 2,449 2,582 Pharma research and development channel 2,493 4,327 2,805 3,065 3,974 Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues

5,139 8,300 8,422 9,123 9,123 Non-GAAP gross profit: Central laboratory channel 53,127 60,120 73,129 58,116 50,657 In-hospital channel 33,489 21,440 34,072 29,448 36,991 Pharma research and development channel 6,103 9,342 9,815 22,822 20,247 Total non-GAAP gross profit 92,719 90,902 117,016 110,386 107,895 Non-GAAP gross margin: Central laboratory channel 71.6 % 76.5 % 81.3 % 80.8 % 82.0 % In-hospital channel 68.4 % 62.7 % 68.6 % 69.2 % 71.7 % Pharma research and development channel 49.4 % 51.7 % 65.4 % 82.3 % 69.5 % Total non-GAAP gross margin 68.4 % 69.5 % 75.7 % 77.6 % 75.7 %



