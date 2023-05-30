PHILIPPINES, May 30 - Press Release

May 30, 2023 Gatchalian: Regional specialty centers to increase access to specialized healthcare Senator Win Gatchalian hailed the Senate's third reading approval of the "Regional Specialty Centers Act," a move that he says would increase Filipinos' access to affordable and quality specialized healthcare services. Senate Bill No. 2212, which Gatchalian co-authored and co-sponsored, seeks the establishment of specialty centers in Department of Health (DOH) hospitals in all regions. Under the proposed measure, the DOH will coordinate with national specialty centers such as the Philippine Heart Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, and the Lung Center of the Philippines, among others, to ensure that specialty centers in DOH hospitals have expert personnel and medical specialists provided with necessary training, and appropriate specialist equipment. "Sa pamamagitan ng pagpapatayo natin ng specialty centers sa mga DOH hospitals sa lahat ng rehiyon, matitiyak nating abot-kamay ng ating mga kababayan ang specialized healthcare services. Ilalapit natin sa ating mga kababayan sa iba't ibang rehiyon ang dekalidad na serbisyong pangkalusugan na akma sa partikular na pangangailangan ng kanilang komunidad," said Gatchalian. The measure establishes criteria for the establishment of specialty centers, which include evidence of health needs and demands, in the catchment population of the DOH hospital. The hospital's service capability, geographic, or physical access, availability of competent health human resources, and the operational and financial performance will also be considered. The measure seeks to establish national specialty centers which shall serve as the core information hub for their respective specializations and diseases they cover. The centers will also collaborate with the DOH to provide specialty training and technical assistance to specialty centers in DOH hospitals to ensure delivery of quality services and strengthen the network of care across the country for a particular specialty. Gatchalian: serbisyong pang-kalusugan ilalapit ng mga regional specialty centers Gatchalian: serbisyong pang-kalusugan ilalapit ng mga regional specialty centers Pinapurihan ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagpasa ng Senado sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ng "Regional Specialty Centers Act," bagay na aniya ay maglalapit ng abot-kaya at dekalidad na specialized healthcare services sa mga Pilipino. Sa ilalim ng Senate Bill No. 2212, magpapatayo ng specialty centers sa mga Department of Health (DOH) hospitals kada rehiyon. Nakasaad sa panukalang batas na makikipag-ugnayan ang DOH sa mga national specialty centers tulad ng Philippine Heart Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, at Lung Center of the Philippines upang tiyakin na may expert personnel, medical specialists, at akmang specialist equipment ang mga specialty centers sa DOH hospitals. "Sa pamamagitan ng pagpapatayo natin ng specialty centers sa mga DOH hospitals sa lahat ng rehiyon, matitiyak nating abot-kamay ng ating mga kababayan ang specialized healthcare services. Ilalapit natin sa ating mga kababayan sa iba't ibang rehiyon ang dekalidad na serbisyong pangkalusugan na akma sa partikular na pangangailangan ng kanilang komunidad," ani Gatchalian. Nakasaad din sa panukalang batas ang criteria sa pagpapatayo ng specialty centers, kabilang ang datos sa pangangailangan at demands sa catchment population ng mga DOH hospital. Susuriin din ang service capability, lokasyon, pagkakaroon ng sapat na human resources, at operational at financial performance ng ospital. Magsisilbi namang information hub ng kanilang mga specialization ang national specialty centers. Upang matiyak ang paghahatid ng dekalidad na serbisyo at mapatatag ang network of care para sa isang specialty, makikipag-ugnayan ang mga centers na ito sa DOH upang magsagawa ng speciality training at technical assistance sa mga specialty centers sa DOH hospitals.