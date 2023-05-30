Vietnam Fisheries Trade Union raises fishermen's awarness on combatting IUU fishing

VIETNAM, May 30 - KHÁNH HÒA — Vietnam Fisheries Trade Union (VFTU) on Monday held a communication event to raise awareness for union members on national sovereignty over seas and islands as well as on the prevention and combat of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Participants were updated on the current situation of the country's sea and islands, efforts to combat IUU fishing associated with the responsibilities of union members and fishermen towards having the “yellow card” imposed by the European Commission on Vietnamese fishery products removed.

According to the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, the VFTU has 90 chapters in 16 out of 28 coastal provinces and cities, with nearly 18,000 members and more than 5,200 fishing vessels of more than 15 metres in length.

In recent years, the VFTU has been proactive in popularising legal documents on seas and islands and calling on its members and boat owners to combat IUU fishing. It has coordinated with relevant agencies in providing national flags, first aid kits and life vests to fishermen.

The trade union has timely issued statements rejecting the unilateral fishing ban in the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) by foreign countries, as well as protesting acts that hinder, drive away, attack and arrest people and property of union members and Vietnamese fishermen.

At the event, the VFTU signed several cooperation agreements with enterprises such as Sơn Hà Group, Bảo Việt Insurance Corporation and Minh Hồng Phúc Việt Nam Co. Ltd.

These agreements will create favourable conditions for union members to access products and services at preferential prices, thereby helping them feel secure while operating at sea, contributing to protecting the country's sovereignty over sea and islands.

The European Commission's (EC) inspection team will evaluate the implementation of its recommendations on combating IUU fishing in Việt Nam in October this year.

The MARD asked 28 coastal provinces and cities and concerned ministries to strengthen the leadership, direction and effectively implement measures on controlling IUU fishing as directed by the Prime Minister. — VNS