Juices And Juice Concentrates Market Size Expected To Reach $48 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company’s “Juices And Juice Concentrates Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers juices and juice concentrates market analysis and every facet of the juices and juice concentrates market research. As per TBRC’s juices and juice concentrates market forecast, the juices and juice concentrates market size is predicted to reach a value of $48.19 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.9% through the forecast period.

The expansion of the food and beverage sector is expected to propel the juices and juice concentrates market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Welch Foods Inc., SVZ International B.V., Sudzucker AG, Ingredion Incorporated, DöhlerGroup, Symrise AG, Kanegrade Limited, ADM, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company.

Juices And Juice Concentrates Market Segments

1) By Type: Juices, Juice Concentrates

2) By Concentration: Concentrated, Non-concentrated

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Food Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Bakery And Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy Food, Soups And Sauces, Other Applications

Juice is a natural fluid portion that can be squeezed out of vegetables and fruits for drinking. The juice concentrate is a powder made from an extract of a real fruit (such as an orange or lemon), whose water content has been drained and dried. Concentrate is the powdered form of the juice.

