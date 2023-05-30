Gum Confectionery Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Gum Confectionery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers gum confectionery market analysis and every facet of the gum confectionery market research. As per TBRC’s gum confectionery market forecast, the gum confectionery market size is predicted to reach a value of $37.61 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.8% through the forecast period.

The increasing sales of chewing gum are expected to propel the gum confectionery market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major gum confectionery market leaders include Perfetti Van Melle, Mars Incorporated, Lotte Confectionery Co Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Grenades Gum LLC, Cloetta AB, The Hershey Company, Ferrero International S A, Gumlink Confectionery Company A S, Haribo GmbH & Co KG, Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd., Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.

Gum Confectionery Market Segments
1) By Type: Sugared Gum, Sugar-Free Gum
2) By Form: Sticks Or Tabs, Pellets Or Pillows, Liquid Filled Gum, Other Forms
3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket Or Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9564&type=smp

This type of confectionery refers to a sweetened and flavored insoluble material usually made for chewing, intended to be chewed to release active and/or inert ingredients. It is commonly used to reduce bad breath and protect teeth.

Read More On The Full Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gum-confectionery-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Gum Confectionery Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

