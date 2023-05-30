Global Functional Drinks Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Functional Drinks Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Functional Drinks Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers functional beverage market research and every facet of the functional drinks market outlook. As per TBRC’s functional drinks market forecast, the functional drinks market size is predicted to reach a value of $60.13 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.6% through the forecast period.
Increasing healthcare costs are expected to propel the growth of the functional drink market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major functional drinks brands include The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., Danone S.A., Nestlé SA, Kraft Heinz Co., Monster Beverage Corporation, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Universal Nutrition Corp., Clif Bar & Company, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Glanbia Plc.
Functional Drinks Market Segments
1) By Product: Energy Beverages, Functional Fruit and Vegetable Juices, Sports Beverages, Functional Water, Other Products
2) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels
3) By Application: Health And Wellness, Weight loss
These types of drinks are nonalcoholic drinks that provide health advantages beyond their nutritional value by positively impacting or functionally concentrating on the body or mind to produce a state of health and well-being. It commonly involves unique ingredients such as fresh fruit, enzymes, minerals, herbs, protein, amino acids, probiotics, and artificial additives.
