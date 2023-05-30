National Security Services Group Receives Prestigious Comex 2013 Cyber Security Award for 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- National Security Services Group (NSSG), a premier provider of cybersecurity services established in 2016, proudly announces its receipt of the highly esteemed Comex 2013 Cyber Security Award for 2023. This prestigious accolade, for which only ten companies were considered, not only recognizes NSSG's unwavering dedication and exceptional performance in the field of cybersecurity but also solidifies our position as a global leader, standing alongside renowned companies such as Microsoft, Huawei, Omantel, and OQ.
"At National Security Services Group, we've been dedicated since our inception to being Oman's trusted partner in building a secure and resilient digital future, in line with the country's 2040 vision," said Warith Al Maawali, CEO of NSSG. "Our highly skilled team delivers tailor-made cybersecurity solutions via five operational departments, utilizing our own specialized tools to combat the relentless threat of cybercrime. As the first organization in the MENA region to receive CREST accreditation for penetration testing and an ISO 27001 certification, we're proud to lead the industry in delivering quality, innovative solutions that safeguard our clients' integrity, data, and future. Our ultimate goal is to foster the nation's growth and ensure its digital resilience through our cutting-edge technologies and passion for innovation."
Looking ahead, NSSG aims to expand its unique services and in-house developed products on a global scale. This strategic move is set to leverage our proven expertise and the recognition from prestigious awards like the Comex 2013 Cyber Security Award, further solidifying our position as a global leader in cybersecurity.
The award was presented to NSSG by Dr. Ahmed Al-Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality. This esteemed recognition not only validates NSSG's strategic direction but also opens new avenues for future growth and success.
Our commitment to quality and innovation continues under the visionary leadership of Warith Al Maawali, whose pioneering efforts have led to remarkable achievements, including the internationally acclaimed Linux Kodachi, consistently recognized as the best privacy distro from 2019 to 2023.
This prestigious award reaffirms NSSG's unwavering commitment to maintaining our high standards of excellence, innovation, and integrity as we forge ahead in the cybersecurity industry. While this award is a significant milestone, it is a testament to our ongoing journey rather than a final destination.
For more information about National Security Services Group and our robust cybersecurity solutions, please visit our website at https://nssgo.com.
Media Relations
"At National Security Services Group, we've been dedicated since our inception to being Oman's trusted partner in building a secure and resilient digital future, in line with the country's 2040 vision," said Warith Al Maawali, CEO of NSSG. "Our highly skilled team delivers tailor-made cybersecurity solutions via five operational departments, utilizing our own specialized tools to combat the relentless threat of cybercrime. As the first organization in the MENA region to receive CREST accreditation for penetration testing and an ISO 27001 certification, we're proud to lead the industry in delivering quality, innovative solutions that safeguard our clients' integrity, data, and future. Our ultimate goal is to foster the nation's growth and ensure its digital resilience through our cutting-edge technologies and passion for innovation."
Looking ahead, NSSG aims to expand its unique services and in-house developed products on a global scale. This strategic move is set to leverage our proven expertise and the recognition from prestigious awards like the Comex 2013 Cyber Security Award, further solidifying our position as a global leader in cybersecurity.
The award was presented to NSSG by Dr. Ahmed Al-Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality. This esteemed recognition not only validates NSSG's strategic direction but also opens new avenues for future growth and success.
Our commitment to quality and innovation continues under the visionary leadership of Warith Al Maawali, whose pioneering efforts have led to remarkable achievements, including the internationally acclaimed Linux Kodachi, consistently recognized as the best privacy distro from 2019 to 2023.
This prestigious award reaffirms NSSG's unwavering commitment to maintaining our high standards of excellence, innovation, and integrity as we forge ahead in the cybersecurity industry. While this award is a significant milestone, it is a testament to our ongoing journey rather than a final destination.
For more information about National Security Services Group and our robust cybersecurity solutions, please visit our website at https://nssgo.com.
Media Relations
National Security Services Group
info@nssgo.com