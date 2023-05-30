Introducing Handle Monitor: The Must-Have Resource for Twitter Handle Monitoring & Availability

The resource informs brands about specific social media handles they wish to acquire – before the competition takes them.

INDIA, May 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Handle Monitor is pleased to announce the launch of its social media handle monitoring resource for brands, businesses, and influencers.Handle Monitor is a one-stop solution for acquiring the ideal social media handle on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitch. The company’s goal is to offer a user-friendly and efficient service that keeps users informed about the availability of their desired social media handles.“Since the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, he promised that millions of unused handles will be released to the public,” says founder of Handle Monitor, Sathishkumar Varartharajan. “So, if a brand wants to acquire a specific handle that is about to be dropped, they need a monitoring tool - which is what we are providing at handlemonitor.com. This is the ultimate and most convenient way to become notified as soon as their desired handle becomes available.”To get the most out of services offered by Handle Monitor, users can access two plans to accommodate their handle monitoring requirements, those being:• Free Plan – monitor unlimited number of handles once every 7 days• Premium Plan – hourly checks with instant email notifications for just $4.99/month or $44.99/yearCurrent users of Handle Monitoring boast glowing reviews of the service, stating:“I've been using Handle Monitor for months, and it's been a game-changer for my brand,” says user, Mike L. “I can now keep an eye on multiple handles and expand my social media presence.""Handle Monitor helped me secure my dream handle on Instagram,” said Sarah P. “The instant notifications allowed me to act quickly and grab it as soon as it became available!"For more information about Handle Monitor, or to register, please visit https://handlemonitor.com/ About the CompanyHandle Monitor was founded by Sathishkumar Varatharajan, a social media aficionado who recognizes the significance of possessing the perfect handle for a brand’s online presence. Sathish's vision for Handle Monitor was to develop a platform that eliminates the anxiety of waiting for a dream handle, allowing users to seize it as soon as it becomes available.