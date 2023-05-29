KOELA COMMUNITY LAUDS MP, APPRECIATE CDF LIVELIHOOD AID

Koela Community and its surrounding villages in Savo Island has thanked their Member of Parliament Honourable Dickson Mua for his continuous support to the enrichment of livelihood in his constituency with the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

This was after officers from the Savo-Russell Constituency (SRC) office delivered livelihood projects funded by CDF at Koela community on Wednesday 24 May 2023.

Koela Catholic church received a 100-watts solar set, a 5KVA generator and grass cutter apparatus in the delivery. The Catholic church building was also partly funded by the constituency office with its CDF allocation.

The support to the church was highly appreciated by the Koela Catholic leaders, members and the community at large.

Also 36 sets of 25-watts solar sets were also delivered to the community for the remaining households that are yet to get their share of solar sets, followed by Koela women group who also received four sewing machines to assist them in their sewing and life skills program.

“These are generous supports and we would like to thank our national government through our MP,” Koela women leader and Chairlady Susan Parua said.

She said the support whether big or small does not matter but what really matter is how it touches and transform individual lives.

“…the leadership level shown to our communities in terms of support toward livelihood improvement is profound.

“We have been struggling for years. But through the support of our MP and his Constituency office through CDF, it enabled us to have decent roof over our head and enjoy other meaningful benefits in our communities,” Ms Parua said.

Koela women leader and Chairlady Susan Parua delivers her remarks.

Savo Island that form part of the Savo-Russell Constituency has its own challenges in terms of its development aspirations. The growing population on the island is a challenge as pointed out by some of the community leaders at Koela.

While acknowledging the challenges, Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Fred Vasivau said the constituency office under the leadership and support of Hon. MP Mua is committed and will continue to deliver and support livelihood improvement and development in the constituency.

He said the projects delivery are part of an ongoing support of the constituency office to constituents under its CDF program.

“These are just small assistances and they are part of our bigger projects as spelt in our development plan.

“Our key target is mainly to improve the livelihood of Savo/Russell communities despite the challenges we continue to face.

“As we all aware our economy is not in a very good position at the moment but lest we forget our government is trying its best to continue to support our rural people,” CDO Vasivau highlighted.

The very brief but significant hand over at Koela village was indeed a remarkable one as community leaders and chiefs come together to appreciate their constituency office, MP and the government for touching their lives through CDF.

Chairlady Parua further said that the assistance they received have pulled together the politeness of all the people in their community and nearby villages to work together and ponder on way forward in terms of development for their communities.

“Let us work together for the betterment of our communities and Savo/Russell Constituency as a whole.

“The future and prosperity of our constituency depend entirely in our hands,” Ms Parua emphasized.

The Government through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) is committed towards rural development and will continue to deliver and support the 50 constituencies to guarantee they accomplish their development aspirations by improving social and economic livelihood of our rural people.

MRD believes that the current review work on the CDF Act 2013 will pave the way for more positive changes in our rural communities to ensure rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their socio-economic livelihood.

A show of solidarity between the Savo-Russell communities and the constituency office as they pledged commitment to work together to develop their constituency and communities.

Some of the women constituents who turned up for the hand over program at Koela community.

Some of the community leaders and elders who attended the hand over.

A boat loaded with the project goods ready to dispatch to Savo Island in the morning of Wednesday 24 May 2023.

– MRD Press