MEHRD learning from Fiji to improve education data

MEHRD Improvem EMIS team DS Coldrine and Judith Aefi with Fiji Moe counterpart

The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) ‘Improvem Education Management Information System (EMIS) Project’ is underway and focussed on enhancing the availability and management of education data to improve basic education outcomes in Solomon Islands.

The Improvem EMIS Project aims to ensure accurate and complete data about teachers, students and schools are maintained in a well-functioning EMIS, which is essential for effective management of the Solomon Islands basic education system and to prepare MEHRD to lead and implement the proposed education legislative reform.

Recently five (5) MEHRD Officers travelled to Fiji for a study tour of key Fiji Ministry of Education’s (MoE) Units, learning from the MoE’s implementation of the Fijian Education Management Information System (FEMIS).

MEHRD Officers, led by the Deputy Secretary for Corporate Services, Mr Coldrine Kolae, visited the Fiji MoE Examination and Assessment, Human Resources Management, IT, Finance, Primary and Secondary, District Office, Curriculum Advisory and eLearning Units to see how FEMIS has supported business processes including online exam registration, education grants disbursement, acquittals, textbook distribution, and teacher transfers.

The study tour to Fiji aims to strengthen MEHRD’s knowledge of effective EMIS implementation and supports South-South cooperation, paving a pathway for Pacific countries to learn from each other’s Education Management Information Systems.

The Improvem EMIS Project is supported by the Governments of Australia, New Zealand and Solomon Islands through the Solomon Islands Education Sector Support Program (ESSP) – which aims to improve access to quality basic education for all Solomon Islands children regardless of gender, ability, and location.

-MEHRD Press