Roof Collapse at Dilapidated Former Stable at Brenton Point State Park Injures Four Youths

RHODE ISLAND, May 29 - PROVIDENCE, RI — Four boys were injured, three seriously, when one climbed on the roof of a dilapidated building that once was a stable at Fort Brenton State Park in Newport at 3:55 PM today. A section of the roof collapsed under the boy's weight, causing both the boy and a slab of concrete about two feet by four feet to fall about 25 feet onto two other boys who were inside the building, locally known as "The Bells." Two of the victims, 15 and 16, were taken by ambulance to Hasbro Children's Hospital; a third victim, 15 was medi-flighted for treatment. The fourth victim, 12, was treated and released at the scene.

DEM installed fencing around the building more than 10 years ago and has prohibited entry to it for safety reasons. No trespassing signs are posted at the property.

DEM hopes the three victims make full recoveries.

