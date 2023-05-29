Saskatchewan to Strengthen Relationship with Germany During Economic Mission

CANADA, May 29 - Released on May 29, 2023

Building on Saskatchewan’s relationship with the European Union (EU), Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison will lead a trade delegation from Saskatchewan to Germany this week. The delegation will also officially open Saskatchewan’s international office in Berlin.

“Germany is a manufacturing powerhouse and the fourth largest economy in the world,” Harrison said. “Setting up this office will provide exporters and investors with increased support to further navigate business opportunities and increase trade. Saskatchewan’s economy relies on trade, exporting approximately 65 per cent of everything we produce. By enhancing our international presence, we are increasing exports and attracting new investment, which is creating jobs and strengthening Saskatchewan communities.”

With the addition of Germany to the international trade network, Saskatchewan will have nine offices located in China, India, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.

Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership (STEP), along with a delegation of Saskatchewan commodity and agri-food exporters, will join the upcoming mission to explore opportunities with German and EU buyers looking for high quality food ingredients, grains, pulses and oilseeds.

“Saskatchewan exporters shipped $1.25 billion in agricultural products to the EU in 2022,” STEP CEO Chris Dekker said. “STEP members are looking to maximize their profile and increase sales while taking full advantage of the new opportunities provided by Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the new international offices.”

International missions are crucial for connecting Saskatchewan companies with new markets, ensuring the province’s economy can continue to thrive. Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce CEO Prabha Ramaswamy will also be joining the delegation.

"Our member businesses benefit from access to markets beyond Canada, boosting their profits, and enhancing job creation,” Ramaswamy said. “By engaging in global trade, Saskatchewan can stimulate economic activity and growth, leveraging our abundant resources to generate export revenue and attract foreign investments. With its strong manufacturing sector, emphasis on agri-food, agri-technology, and technology in general, Germany has the potential to be a very lucrative market for Saskatchewan businesses.”

Germany is a key member of the EU hosting many major trade fairs and exhibitions like Agritechnica, a signature sales-focused event for Saskatchewan’s agriculture manufacturing sector. Meanwhile, Saskatchewan is home to German investments such as K+S, who recently announced a long-term growth plan for a sustained increase of potash production at its Bethune mine.

“Saskatchewan is in a unique position for foreign investment geologically with its access to critical minerals and politically with a strong drive toward economic development,” K+S Potash Canada President Sam Farris said. “The Germany based mining company K+S Group has already recognized the opportunity, becoming the first new greenfield potash mine in the province in 50 years and recently announcing intentions to increase production to nearly double the Bethune Mine’s current capacity over the next couple of decades. As the business community works toward increasing Saskatchewan’s place in global markets, continued cooperation of the province will be a key factor in our collective success in the coming years.”

Saskatchewan’s merchandise exports to the EU increased by nearly 47 per cent from $1.8 billion in 2021 to $2.6 billion in 2022. Last year, the top three export products to the EU were potash ($760.4 million), wheat ($587.5 million), and uranium ($409.2 million).

The provincial government’s international offices play a pivotal role in helping achieve Saskatchewan’s Growth Plan goals. These include increasing the value of exports by 50 per cent, growing private capital investment to $16 billion annually by 2030, creating 100,000 new jobs, growing the number of international markets to which the province exports more than $1 billion, and others.

