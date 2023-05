Seth Leitman, The Green Living Guy plants over 1340 Trees

Source: Green Power Motor Company

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Evertreen works with large organizations like HP for sustainability.This partnership is a lifelong dream. To help reforest the world and have people help me. What else is there?”— Seth Leitman BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seth Leitman, The Green Living Guy creates Global Forest With Evertreen. Evertreen operates globally through its partner Eden Reforestation Projects in Brazil, Nepal, Mozambique, Madagascar, Kenya, Indonesia, Haiti, Honduras and Nicaragua. They are also working with companies like Hewlett-Packard but they contacted Leitman to become involved.To date Leitman:1. Planted 1,348 trees.2. Cut 214.50 tons of CO23. Created 169 hours of work4. Planted in 9 CountriesLeitman adds that: "When Evertreen invited me to create a global forest with them it was a dream come true. I've always supported reforestation. This helps everyone see what can be done. Also we will have satellite feeds to watch these forests grow over time."In addition Leitman has been a strong advocate for reforestation. He commented: "So when Evertreen let me know that over 90% of Kenya has been deforested. So with the really dangerous combination of logging and charcoal burning for energy. Then let's not forget illegal settling. So this forest I am growing will slow down and decelerate forest loss."Seth's forest also includes the Amazon. Miles of mangrove coastline, and the Cerrado savanna. For Brazil is one of the most biodiverse countries in the worldTo date they have planted over 640,687 trees globally. In addition, 14,410 tons of CO2 have been absorbed to date.About Seth Leitman, The Green Living Guy.The Green Living Guy has worked for and the New York State Senate, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and the New York Power Authority on numerous green programs (NYPA). This time, he is using his own company to advance his causes. The Green Living Guy produced and distributes information through a variety of channels. For that's including his blog, consultancy business on electric vehicles and microgrids, podcast, and verified social media channels all to amplify his advocacy.Leitman seeks to collaborate with other influential and powerful figures to reach a wider audience with his uplifting message. The Green Living Guy, as President of the Greater Hudson River Electric Vehicle Association; now which covers NYC to Albany. For he is using his position to expand his platform: to get owners of EVs to join their advocacy. To further disseminate his message worldwide, he also asks more people to tune in to his podcast on climate change, green living, and electric transportation.“I always loved the environment, but it became evident that brands and my name had to be one over time, doing what I love. A friend of mine too started his TV show and made a name for himself,” shared The Green Living Guy."To contribute please email greenlivingguy@gmail.com orAbout Seth LeitmanSeth Leitman, is known professionally as The Green Living Guy. For he is using his passion and efforts to push the narrative of the benefits of living green. As an Author, advocate and expert consultant. Especially on electrifc vehicles and microgrids. All to progress initiatives in energy conservation. Seth Leitman is building a better tomorrow, by creating a better today.