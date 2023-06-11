Alireza Shojaei set to Star in Meelad Moaphi’s HIS FATHER’S SON

Alireza Shojaei

Alireza Shojaei (Star Trek: Discovery, The Lottery, The Dirties) signs to star in writer/director Meelad Moaphi’s upcoming drama feature film His Father’s Son

His Father’s Son is a story about a young Iranian-Canadian chef named Amir, who struggles to prevent his family’s unraveling after discovering a secret about his parents past.” — Alireza Shojaei