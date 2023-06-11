Alireza Shojaei set to Star in Meelad Moaphi’s HIS FATHER’S SON
Alireza Shojaei (Star Trek: Discovery, The Lottery, The Dirties) signs to star in writer/director Meelad Moaphi’s upcoming drama feature film His Father’s Son
His Father’s Son is a story about a young Iranian-Canadian chef named Amir, who struggles to prevent his family’s unraveling after discovering a secret about his parents past.”TORONTO, CANADA, June 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
— Alireza Shojaei
Alireza Shojaei (Star Trek: Discovery, The Lottery, The Dirties) has signed on to star in writer/director Meelad Moaphi’s upcoming drama feature film His Father’s Son. The film is Produced by Momo Daud, Spencer Hahn, Stephen Raglow and Shehrezade Mian.
His Father’s Son is a feature film, produced by Telefilm Canada’s “Talent to Watch” program, the Canada Council for the Arts, and the Toronto Arts Council.
His Father’s Son is a story about a young Iranian-Canadian chef named Amir played by Alireza Shojaei who struggles to prevent his family’s unraveling after discovering a secret about his parents past.
The ensemble cast for Meelad Moaphi’s feature includes Gus Tayari, Mitra Lohrasb, Parham Rownaghi, Romina D’Ugo and Conni Miu.
The project is set to start filming in Toronto this June and planned for a festival circuit and theatrical release starting in 2024.
Alireza Shojaei
EGT FILMS
email us here