Digital BJJ Reveals the World’s First Officially Licensed Jiu-Jitsu Rashguard Autograph Trading Card
Superstar Kendall Reusing Headlines Historic Trading Card EventLA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital BJJ, the first company to produce licensed Jiu-Jitsu trading cards, today announced the upcoming release of the world’s first ever Jiu-Jitsu rashguard cards, featuring World Champion Kendall Reusing. Each card will be hand-signed and include a piece of rashguard used by Reusing during an official Jiu-Jitsu tournament. Each card will also be individually numbered.
The release will feature several offerings for all levels of collectors. The Gold Infinity Series will be the most limited offering, featuring the best portions of the rashguard. Also available will be the Platinum Diamond and Silver Holo Flow series. Additional information about the Kendall Reusing Autographed Rashguard trading cards is available on the Digital BJJ website.
THE ENTRY OF JIU-JITSU TRADING CARDS
Professional sports is filled with legends. Messi. Nurmagomedov. Brady. Jordan.
The Jiu-Jitsu community is blessed with some of the most powerful and graceful martial artists to walk the earth. Yet, unlike the athletes mentioned above, Jiu-Jitsu does not have a place in the trading cards universe.
Athletes competing at the highest levels of the sport deserve to be recognized, and those who succeed deserve to be honored. Those who achieve the rarest of air deserve to be celebrated. Trading cards provide a means of immortalizing their legacies.
Presented by Digital BJJ, the Superstar and Legendary Gi and Rashguard autograph lines will honor some of the most accomplished Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Upcoming featured athletes will be announced in the near future. Each exclusive release will be strictly limited.
About Digital BJJ, LLC: Digital BJJ is a sports trading cards and collectables company that specializes in innovative and top-of-the-line trading cards. The Company mission is to bring Jiu-Jitsu appreciation and awareness worldwide, and to recognize the sport’s greatest athletes. Its landmark Legendary Gi Autograph card featured IBJJF Hall of Fame inductee Xande Ribeiro, one of the greatest competitors in Jiu-Jitsu history. The inaugural drop was released in January 2023, marking the world’s first ever officially licensed Jiu-Jitsu trading card.
