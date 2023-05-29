Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Iceland Guðni Th. Jóhannesson

CANADA, May 29 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Iceland, Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, as part of the President’s State Visit to Canada. President Jóhannesson is visiting at the invitation of Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, who travelled to Iceland in October 2022 to participate in the Arctic Circle Assembly.

The Prime Minister and the President noted the deep, historical people-to-people ties between Canada and Iceland, and highlighted the rich opportunities for continued collaboration in key areas such as language preservation, research and innovation, youth engagement, and gender equality. They agreed on the importance of promoting inclusive and sustainable rules-based international trade as well as bilateral commercial opportunities in the North. They discussed expanded cooperation in green energy, transport, ocean technologies, and aquaculture, and they reaffirmed their commitment as partners in the promotion of culture, tourism, and sustainable Arctic development.

Prime Minister Trudeau expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to meet with his Nordic counterparts at the upcoming Nordic Prime Ministers’ Meeting in Iceland this June. He expressed great interest in further strengthening the already strong links between our countries.