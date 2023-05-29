SIDE EVENT ON: Perspectives of accelerated climate action:

SAMOA, May 29 - Remarks by the Prime Minister Hon Fiame Naomi Mataafa

Chair, Excellencies Ladies & Gentlemen

SIDS are on the frontline of multiple world crises – including climate change and debt – the most vulnerable countries face chronic structural challenges that are becoming more interconnected and intense over time. They rely on external financing to help prepare and recover from these crises. For Pacific SIDS climate change is an existential threat.

The major emitters poised for commitment are far too few in numbers with lackluster ambition for decent climate action. Still, we welcome those that have set concrete timetables and targets because the threat to our livelihoods, security and wellbeing is ominously real.

Why is it not possible to apply the same level of urgency of action witnessed for the COVID-19 pandemic to meeting the 1.5 degree Celsius promise? The science is clear and irrefutable. We are off target on achieving the Paris Agreement goal. Our focus lies squarely on actions, actions and more actions on the ground. Continuing on the current path means severe consequences, for all humankind.

We must upscale ambition on climate mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage, and climate finance. Support for climate adaptation measures is of utmost urgency and we encourage all countries to develop and upscale their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to reflect this accordingly.

We have consistently demonstrated this commitment in the Pacific. Countries that are yet to submit their NDCs must do so without further delays. We need everyone to walk that extra mile to determine and frame the future trajectory of our planet Earth.

Increased funding for mitigation and adaptation must be found to ensure achievement of the 1.5-degree Celsius target. Loss and damage must remain firmly on the table as we continue to witness increasing occurrences and severity of climate change impacts everywhere. Currently, the financial burden for loss and damage falls almost entirely on affected countries and not those most responsible for climate change.

Additional finance is critical. The promised $100 billion floor for climate action can no longer be sidelined as this amount is already inadequate for the challenges that lie ahead. Samoa welcomes the commitments announced by several developed countries to increase their climate finance and lead in the public climate finance domain. It is time to concretize pledges and commitments already made or be left with empty promises

We must also advance beyond current promised climate finance. And this is achievable if we are serious, committed, and united. Fossil fuel subsidies must be phased out and resources redirected towards mitigation and adaptation efforts. Coal use and new coal power plants must end.

We note with apprehension the increase, intensity and frequency of natural disasters that continue to devastate countless lives with Vanuatu being the latest reminder. These environmental threats will get worse unless we commit to tangible and effective global actions. Past actions and responses have been fragmented and the pace of action lacks urgency. Let us seize this moment, to demonstrate our common humanity, our collective understanding of the challenges that we must confront together, and act accordingly.

Home to 80 per cent of life on earth, our ocean generates the air we breathe, puts food on our table, sustains our economy, absorbs excess carbon emissions and is our greatest ally in the fight against climate change. Particularly for the Pacific it is our lifeline. Yet, unsustainable human activities, from overfishing to marine pollution, and global warming combined with rising sea levels, acidification and coastal erosion, have seriously degraded our ocean.

Everyone can be part of the solution. And, we can turn the tide if we act now

If left unchecked, climate change will cause average global temperatures to increase beyond 3°C, and will adversely affect every ecosystem. Already, we are seeing how climate change can exacerbate storms and disasters, and threats such as food and water scarcity, which can lead to conflict. Doing nothing will end up costing us a lot more than if we take action now.

Thank you