Statement by the Prime Minister Hon Fiame Naomi Mataafa at the US-Pacific Dialogue, Port Moresby, 22 May 2023
SAMOA, May 29 - Co-chairs, Secretary of State, Hon Antony Blinken, and Prime Minister Brown,
Our host, Hon Prime Minister Marape,
Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen
- We acknowledge what has progressed, in the region and bilaterally since the first ever US-Pacific summit in September 2022 and the work is continuing;
- From a regional perspective there are issues that require further clarification. A case in point is the scope of the Partnership in the Blue Pacific arrangement with regard to its consultation and engagement mechanism and membership criteria as well as the potential impact/influence on existing regional mechanisms and summitries. We propose that the PBP align to the values outlined in the 2050 Strategy and its projects and initiatives in the region be aligned also to the list of regional collective actions that will emerge from the Implementation Plan for the 2050 Strategy;
- On the US Fisheries Treaty, we join our Pacific members in thanking the US for the increased financial package for the region reflecting the importance of the Treaty as a cornerstone of political and economic cooperation between the United States and Pacific Island countries. We look forward to the conclusion of the renegotiations process and appreciate the importance of the promotion of marine domain awareness;
- Combating the climate crisis in the Pacific cannot be addressed by regional strategies alone. The Pacific Island countries also look to the major emitters and more than 55% of them are in the Asia Pacific region; to reduce their emissions and address the impacts of climate change globally. We appreciate the United States acceptance of the principle of a ‘loss and damage‘ fund for countries affected by climate change, but seek further support and advocacy for more urgent climate action including early implementation and capitalization of the Loss and Damage Fund.
- We acknowledge the urgency with which the US is wanting to reflect its comeback to and presence in the region, through the reopening and setting up of new diplomatic offices, the resumption of Peace Corps services post COVID and the setting up of the USAID office in Fiji. Bilaterally, the US Peace Corps continue to contribute to capacity building efforts particularly in the education sector. Samoa hopes to eventually see a full fledged embassy in Apia given the length of time since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries and the set up of the embassy.
- Samoa appreciates the maritime surveillance services of the US Coastguard particularly in our waters given the situation that we are without a patrol boat. However, as much as possible, we would like to maintain the stability and peacefulness of the Pacific region. That cannot be guaranteed when we are seeing an increased presence of defence vessels in the region and higher than usual overflights of military aircrafts.
- In closing I take this opportunity to thank Prime Minister Marape for the generous co-hosting arrangements for the US-Pacific dialogue and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the opportunity to have a continuing dialogue towards a stable, peaceful and prosperous region