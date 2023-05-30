Neuromodulation Market Sector is Expected to Reach $4.34 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.2%

The global Neuromodulation Market is anticipated to hit $4.34 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Neuromodulation Market was estimated at $2.48 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $4.34 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimates, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Neuromodulation devices stimulate nerves with pharmaceutical agents, electrical signals, or other forms of energy by modulating abnormal neural pathway behavior caused by the disease process. Neuromodulation devices include, deep brain stimulation (DBS), sacral nerve stimulation (SNS), vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), and spinal cord stimulation (SCS). These neuromodulation devices are used in treatment of neurological disorders, such as epilepsy, tremor, urinary and fecal incontinence, depression, and dystonia.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

LivaNova PLC,

Nevro Corporation,

Medtronic,

NeuroSigma,

Neuronetics,

Bioventus Inc.,

NeuroPace Inc,

MicroTransponder,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Abbott

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of neuromodulation market research to identify potential neuromodulation market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global neuromodulation market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

North America is expected to witness the highest growth, in terms of revenue, owing to the rise in prevalence of epilepsy, the presence of key players, increase in R&D activities in neuromodulation devices, and increase in number of hospitals and diagnostic centers, in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

Based on technology, the internal neuromodulation segment accounted for over four-fifths of the global market share in 2020 and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. However, the external neuromodulation segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on biomaterial, the metallic biomaterials segment captured over four-fifths of the overall market share in 2020 and is likely to maintain its lead status through 2030. However, the ceramic biomaterials segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period .

The neuromodulation market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global neuromodulation market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

