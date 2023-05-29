Potato Processing Market to Grasp Outstanding Growth of USD 57,284.20 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Key Drivers and Competitive Outlook

The global potato processing market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 57,284.20 million by 2030

The global potato processing market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 57,284.20 million by 2030. The rise in the number of consumers opting for ready-to-cook meals and frozen products around the globe is a key driver is a key factor fueling the expansion of the potato processing market.

Potato processing involves a multitude of techniques to achieve desired end products. This process is typically carried out in specialized potato processing plants that are equipped with various tools and equipment. The typical steps involved in the production of french fries, chips, flakes, and starch include cleaning, peeling, washing, slicing, and blanching fresh potatoes. Processed potato products are used by households, fast food chains, and restaurants as they are already partially prepared, which reduces the time required to prepare dishes such as french fries, soups, salads, and potato snacks. Processed potato is used in a variety of applications by many end-user industries, including the snack industry, ready-to-cook foods industry, bakery, and foodservice industry among others.

The availability of a wider range of potato processing products is driving the market's expansion. Additionally, the market is further influenced by an increase in the number of hotels and restaurants. Moreover, the rise in promotional activities and social media marketing for potato processing products has boosted the market. In addition to the expansions, R&D and the modernization of potato processing in the market have opened up more business potential.

The global potato processing market report provides details of market share, new developments, and the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, products approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario, contact us for an analyst brief. Our team will help you create a revenue-impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Recent Developments:

In March 2023, The Kraft Heinz Company, in collaboration with BEES, has announced the extension of their partnership to boost the B2B marketplace. The aim is to unlock approximately 1 million new potential points of sale across Latin America (LATAM), particularly in Mexico, Colombia, and Peru. The new agreement in the LATAM region is expected to act as a driving force for Kraft Heinz to achieve its Emerging Markets strategy by expanding its points of distribution and providing more products to retailers in the region.

In February 2023, According to a statement from Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., the remaining equity interests in the company's European joint venture with Meijer Frozen Foods B.V. have now been fully acquired. The final transaction consideration included 1,952,421 shares of Lamb Weston common stock and €525 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments. In October 2022, the Company declared its intention to acquire a stake in the company. This acquisition has helped the company to be more competitive in the market and gain a new consumer base.

Lamb Weston, Inc.

Lutosa

Idahoan Foods, LLC.

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Alexia Foods.

Farm Frites

HyFun Foods.





J.R. Simplot Company

11er Nahrungsmittel GmbH

Bem Brasil Alimentos

Cavendish Farms

Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG

McCain Foods Limited

Aviko

MASH DIRECT

J.R. Short Snack Products

Bart’s Potato Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Agristo

Himalaya Food International Ltd

Opportunity:

Technological Innovation in Potato Processing

The global market for potato processing is experiencing significant growth due to technological innovation in the sector. Technological advancements in processing have allowed potato processing businesses to increase productivity, decrease waste, and create new and inventive products, like flavored fries. Additionally, these technological developments have improved product quality control for potato processors, allowing them to guarantee that every batch of potatoes is processed uniformly and following high standards for quality and safety. In addition, ongoing research and development regarding processed potato quality measurements or processing control are expected to create an opportunity for the market to grow in the future.

Thus, the global potato processing market is significantly impacted by technological advancements because they enable manufacturers to operate more effectively, save money, and seize new opportunities. The development of automation, robotics, and digital technologies has allowed the processing of potatoes to be more efficient, reduce energy use, and enhance product quality. The development of novel potato products that meet shifting consumer preferences has also been facilitated by the adoption of new processing techniques like high-pressure processing and microwave drying. Technological advancements will be essential in meeting the growing demand for potato products globally while ensuring sustainable production methods.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Potato Processing Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Potato Processing Market Size

Market Size by Application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Industry Drivers:

Growing Consumption of Convenience and Frozen Foods Among the Consumers

There is an increasing trend in the demand for convenience and frozen foods. Numerous factors have contributed to the rise in demand for frozen and convenient processing potato products. Primarily, as a result of busier lifestyles, people now need quick and simple meal options. The products made from frozen potatoes provide a quick and easy solution. Additionally, frozen potatoes and convenient products have a longer shelf life than fresh potato products, which makes them a sensible choice for customers who want to stock up on essentials. Moreover, because frozen potatoes and convenient products are adaptable and can be used in a variety of dishes, from sides to main courses, both home cooks and food service providers favor them. Furthermore, the cost of products is economical, which is another important consideration for people trying to cut costs on groceries. Overall, the rising demand for frozen potato products is being driven by a combination of convenience, usefulness, versatility, and affordability.

In addition to the aforementioned factors, the rising demand for frozen and convenient processing potato products has also been influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for pantry essentials with longer shelf lives, like frozen potato products, has increased as more people stay at home and cook more frequently. The pandemic has also affected the world's food supply chain, which has led to changes in the availability and cost of fresh produce. As a more dependable and cost-effective substitute for fresh potatoes, consumers are increasingly turning to frozen potato products. Overall, the pandemic has emphasized the value of having dependable and practical food options at home, and frozen potato products are a choice that consumers are making more frequently.

Key Market Segments Covered in Potato Processing Industry Research

Category

Organic

Inorganic

Type

Frozen

Dried

Other

Shape

Round

Shreds

Dice

Wedges

Tater Drums

Packaging

Pouches

Cans

Cardboard Boxes

Application

Snacks Industry

Baby Food

Ready-To-Cook & Prepared Meals

Toppings and Spreads

Dough Mixtures

Bakery Products

End User

Retail/Household

Food Service Sector

Potato Processing Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries in the potato processing market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Luxembourg, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the global potato processing market. China dominates in the Asia-Pacific region due to the increasing use of potato processing and promotional activities by the market players is boosting the demand for potato processing products. Along with this, manufacturers are launching various potato products that are driving up market demand.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Potato Processing Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Potato Processing Market, By Category Global Potato Processing Market, By Type Global Potato Processing Market, By Shape Global Potato Processing Market, By Packaging Global Potato Processing Market, By Application Global Potato Processing Market, By Distribution Channel Global Potato Processing Market, By Region Global Potato Processing Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

