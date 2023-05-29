Renal Denervation Market is Expected to be Worth 4,555,983.0 thousand by 2030, At a CAGR of 40.7%

The Renal Denervation Market size is projected to reach USD 4,555,983.0 thousand by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 40.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The Renal Denervation Market size was estimated at USD 156,327.4 thousand in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4,555,983.0 thousand by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 40.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Increasing prevalence and incidence of hypertension and blood pressure, changing people's lifestyle, improving health infrastructure in developing countries, and the cost-effectiveness of renal denervation procedure compared to other multidrug therapies are driving growth of the market. However, the rigid approval process for renal denervation devices and the patient discomfort and pain that occur during the procedure hinder market growth.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Ablative Solutions, Inc,

Abbott Laboratories,

Johnson & Johnson,

Cardiosonic Ltd,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Medtronic plc,

Mercator MedSystems, Inc,

ReCor Medical, Inc,

Renal Dynamics Limited,

terumo corporation

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of renal denervation market research to identify potential renal denervation market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global renal denervation market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

The renal denervation market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future. The renal denervation market has attracted interest from the medical and healthcare sector due to the increase in high blood pressure worldwide. In addition, the acquisition of alternative and better technologies for equipment-saving systems, such as micro-perfusion, and the expansion of medical equipment in emerging countries are expected to drive market growth. For example, Mercator MedSystem's denervation technology is based on low infusion. It delivers chemicals to one area to damage the renal arteries, which helps lower the patient's blood pressure.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

It is expected that the market will grow due to the increasing trend and increase in high blood pressure and high blood pressure. Additionally, lifestyle changes and better healthcare facilities in developing countries have fueled the growth of the kidney transplant market. In addition, renal ablation regimens are more expensive than other combined chemotherapy treatments. However, the market growth is hindered by the high approval process of the renal denervation device and the discomfort and anxiety of the patients during the treatment.

The renal denervation market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global renal denervation market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

