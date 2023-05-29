Islanders reminded to reapply to Provincial Dental Care Program before June 30, 2023

CANADA, May 29 - Eligibility cards for the Provincial Dental Care Program (PDCP) expire June 30th, 2023 and Islanders enrolled in the program are encouraged to reapply as soon as possible to keep receiving benefits.

Patient eligibility must be confirmed for the upcoming program year, which begins July 1, 2023, before receiving dental treatment. Application processing may take 3-4 weeks depending on volume.

Applicants must have an active PEI Health Card and have completed their 2022 income tax return to be assessed for eligibility.

Over 16,000 participants qualified for the July 2021-June 2022 Provincial Dental Care Program year.

The Provincial Dental Care Program is a basic dental package of services designed to increase access to dental care for all low-income Islanders, including seniors and those receiving social assistance. The program covers annual and emergency dental examination, dental fillings (and limited root canal treatment), dental extractions and limited preventative services. Treatments are available through private dental offices across PEI and Health PEI clinics located in Charlottetown and Summerside.

Islanders can reapply for the program by completing and submitting an application form available at Provincial Dental Care Program.

Applications must be printed, signed and submitted in person or by mail to the Dental Health Services Office (152 St. Peter’s Rd. Charlottetown, PE)

Application forms may also be requested by calling 1 (866) 368-5460 toll free or by e-mailing dentalfax@gov.pe.ca.

Media contact:

Jessica Bruce

Senior Communications Officer, Health PEI

jessicabruce@gov.pe.ca

902-388-1292