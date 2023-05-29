Xtract One Technologies Announces Resignation of Victoria Calvert as Director

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAC) (FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced that effective May 26, 2023, Victoria Calvert resigned from her role as director of the Company. Ms. Calvert has been with the Company as a board member since 2019, serving as Chair of the Governance and Nomination Committee.



“On behalf of Xtract One’s Board of Directors, management team and staff, I would like to thank Victoria for all her efforts and guidance over the years. We wish Victoria every success in the future,” said Peter Van der Gracht, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

For more on Xtract One’s AI-powered entry screening solutions, please visit: www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based Video Recognition Software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

For further information, please contact:

Xtract One Inquiries

info@xtractone.com

http://www.xtractone.com

Investor Relations

xtract1@rbmilestone.com

Media Contact:

Kristen Aikey

JMG Public Relations

212-206-1645

kristen@jmgpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6113b01b-8952-43ac-9e32-6c6eebae8563