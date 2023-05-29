Submit Release
Arrest Made in Robbery and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses in the Fourth District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon offenses that occurred in the Fourth District.

  • Robbery While Armed: On Sunday, May 21, 2023, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 700 block of Lamont Street, Northwest, for a report of a robbery. Officers responded and learned a suspect approached the victim and demanded their property. When the victim declined, the suspect brandished a firearm and they complied. The suspect took the property and fled. CCN: 23080154
  • Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Fourth District officers responded top the 700 block of Irving Street, Northwest, for a report of an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense. Officers responded and learned two unknown suspects on bicycles approached the victim. The victim pushed one of the suspects away and ran away. While running away, the victim saw one of the suspects pointing a firearm in their direction. CCN: 23081972
  • Robbery Fear: On Friday, May 26, 2023, at approximately 6:48 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 400 block of Luray Place, Northwest, for a report of a robbery. Officers responded and learned a suspect on a bicycle approached the victim, demanded their property, and reached into a fanny pack, as if they were armed. The victim complied and ran off. The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle. CCN: 23083400

On Saturday, May 27, 2023, an 11-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

