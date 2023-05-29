PET-CT Scan Market: Improving Diagnostic Accuracy in Oncology and Neurology

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PET-CT Scan Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global PET-CT Scan Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Toshiba Corporation, General Electric Co., Hitachi, Siemens AG, Positron Corporation, Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd., Mediso Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc., Neusoft Corporation, MinFound Medical Systems.



A PET-CT scan, also known as positron emission tomography-computed tomography, is a medical imaging technique that combines the functional information from a PET scan with the anatomical details provided by a CT scan. It involves the use of a radioactive tracer, typically a form of glucose called fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG), which is injected into the patient's body. The tracer emits positrons, which are detected by the PET scanner. The PET component of the scan provides information about the metabolic activity of tissues and organs, helping to identify areas of increased or decreased activity, such as cancerous tumors or areas of inflammation. The CT component uses X-rays to capture detailed cross-sectional images of the body, providing precise anatomical information and aiding in the localization of abnormalities detected by the PET scan. By combining the PET and CT images, a PET-CT scan allows for more accurate localization, characterization, and staging of various diseases, particularly cancer.



PET-CT scans are commonly used in oncology for cancer diagnosis, staging, and monitoring treatment response. They can help differentiate between benign and malignant lesions, determine the extent of disease spread, guide biopsy or surgery planning, and assess the effectiveness of cancer treatments. Additionally, PET-CT scans can be used in the evaluation of other conditions, such as neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and infections, by providing insights into tissue metabolism and blood flow. PET-CT imaging has become an invaluable tool in clinical practice, as it provides a comprehensive view of both functional and anatomical information, aiding in more accurate diagnoses and treatment decisions.



By Application: Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Others



By Service Provider: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Toshiba Corporation, General Electric Co., Hitachi, Siemens AG, Positron Corporation, Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd., Mediso Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc., Neusoft Corporation, MinFound Medical Systems.



– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



