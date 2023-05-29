Governor Abbott Honors Fallen Heroes At Memorial Day Ceremony In Georgetown

TEXAS, May 29 - May 29, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today honored the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice to our nation during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Georgetown-Williamson County Veterans Memorial Plaza. During his keynote address to a packed crowd of over 2,500, including many veterans, Governor Abbott reminded Texans that Memorial Day is a solemn day to remember the dedication and sacrifice of fallen service members.



“Today, we honor the heroes who gave their all to fight for our sacred rights and who went in harm’s way to protect the American way,” said Governor Abbott. “Americans must always remember that freedom is worth fighting for. America remains the greatest force for freedom the world has ever known, and that freedom has been preserved, protected, and defended by the mightiest military in the history of the world. As we gather here today, we thank God, for through the fire of sacrifice, our freedom has been preserved. We ask for God’s blessings and comfort for the families of the fallen. And we rededicate ourselves to the cause for which they fought and died. May we never forget the price they paid so that we can be free.”



Delivering his remarks in front of the Veterans Memorial Plaza, Governor Abbott thanked members of the Texas National Guard for their tireless efforts to fill in the gaps created by President Biden's open border policies to protect our state and country. He also highlighted Texas' Hiring Red, White, and You program that helps veterans, transitioning military members, and military spouses find jobs in critical fields like public safety, healthcare, and technology.



The Governor was joined at the Memorial Day ceremony by U.S. Congressman John Carter, First Lieutenant Diane Klutz, Major General Steve McElroy, and other service members and local leaders.



Over the weekend, Governor Abbott joined members of the Texas Legislature during a Memorial Day ceremony on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives to honor Texas service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation since the last ceremony. The Governor recognized the following fallen service members: