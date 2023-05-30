IFC’S AYESHA MUZAFFAR AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Ayesha’s work is critical to the IFC’s success, and the incorporation of our positive governance models in her role will surely strengthen the impact she has.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world’s leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Ayesha Muzaffar of Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Ayesha serves as a Principal Operations Officer at the Blended Finance and Corporate Strategy Department for the International Finance Corporation – IFC. In this role, she acts as a focal point for IFC’s engagement with stakeholders responsible for corporate accountability and learning. She has previously served as the Global Portfolio Manager for the Financial Institutions Group (FIG), and Portfolio Head for FIG’s MENA Region for the IFC, and has private sector experience with HSBC and others. Ayesha earned MBAs from both the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad. She has also served on the board and the risk management committee of a privately held company and is currently on the advisory board of an agritech start-up.
"We have been very pleased by the progress of so many IFC people coming through our program and shining in their performance," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Ayesha’s work is critical to the IFC’s success, and the incorporation of our positive governance models in her role will surely strengthen the impact she has."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"I am thrilled to have completed the Board Members’ Course on Risk® and to have earned the Certificate in Risk Governance®,” said Muzaffar. “The course work was comprehensive and included contemporary topics like technology risk management (including AI) and business continuity during the pandemic. I recommend this initiative as it deepened my understanding of how strong risk management can drive organizational performance,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
