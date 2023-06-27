Umesh Kumar Agarwal Recognized for Exemplary Contributions to Community Healthcare and Social Welfare
"Umesh Kumar Agarwal: A Catalyst for Change in Healthcare and Community Development"CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Umesh Kumar Agarwal has been acknowledged for his outstanding dedication and invaluable contributions to the RYA Madras Cosmo Foundation, a renowned organization committed to providing affordable and quality medical care to underprivileged communities. As the Foundation Secretary, Agarwal has played a pivotal role in driving the success of various programs and initiatives aimed at improving healthcare access and infrastructure.
Agarwal's strategic guidance and unwavering support have been instrumental in mobilizing resources and facilitating the foundation's projects. His remarkable fundraising efforts have significantly contributed to the achievement of the foundation's objectives.
One of Agarwal's noteworthy endeavors was the establishment of the Manoharraj Kamala Kankaria RYA Cosmo Cancer Detection Centre. He actively participated in laying the foundation stone and successfully operationalizing the center, which has greatly enhanced healthcare services for marginalized communities in Chennai and neighboring areas. Agarwal's dedication to this cause exemplifies his commitment to improving the well-being of the underprivileged.
Furthermore, Agarwal has played a crucial role in organizing various healthcare camps, including Eye camps, Blood donation camps, Master Health Check-Up Camps, and Cancer Detection Camps. His efforts in channelizing resources to supply medicine to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Chennai have been commendable, reflecting his commitment to enhancing community health.
Agarwal's selflessness and compassion were evident during the 2015 Chennai floods when he volunteered for the RYA Madras Cosmo Foundation. He has also been actively involved in managing the foundation's media and communication strategy, effectively raising awareness about its projects and initiatives to maximize their impact.
The RYA Madras Cosmo Foundation, founded in 1995 by His Excellency Dr Venkatraman, former President of India, has been providing affordable healthcare to marginalized communities under the theme "Care The Uncared." The foundation offers general prescriptions at Rs 30/- and provides medicines free of cost for the initial three days of the prescribed medication period. With the Shantidevi Jawaharmal Chandan Day Care and Diagnostic Centre established in 2012, the foundation operates a comprehensive Medical Day Care Centre, Dialysis Centre, Cost-to-cost Pharmacy, and Dispensary. Over the past decade, the foundation has benefitted approximately 500,000 patients, including 37,000 dialysis patients, 9,300 cataract operations, 100,000 X-Rays and scans, and conducted over 280 Free Camps. In 2020, the foundation inaugurated a blood bank operated by Medway Hospitals in Kodambakkam, further enhancing their services.
Umesh Kumar Agarwal's involvement in diverse activities of the RYA Madras Cosmo Foundation underscores his unwavering dedication to social welfare and community development. His efforts in relief work, healthcare initiatives, and communication strategy have positively impacted society and served as an inspiration for others to engage in philanthropy.
In recognition of his remarkable contributions, Umesh Kumar Agarwal has been honored with the prestigious "Emerging Icons of India Awards - 2023" and acclaimed as one of the "Most Effective Personalities - Men of the Year 2023."
About RYA Madras Cosmo Foundation
RYA Madras Cosmo Foundation is a renowned organization committed to providing affordable and quality medical care to underprivileged communities. Established in 1995 by His Excellency Dr. Venkatraman, former President of India, the foundation has been dedicated to improving healthcare access and infrastructure for marginalized populations.
