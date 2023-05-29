TurnKey Holds Innovative Pickleball Tournament in Silicon Valley for Tech CEOs and Investors

We are proud to host this exclusive pickleball event, bringing together leaders from the tech industry in a fun and dynamic environment.” — Sterling Lanier, CEO of TurnKey

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TurnKey Labs, a leading offshore software development staffing partner, brought together the region's top CEOs and investors for an exhilarating pickleball competition this month. The tournament, held on the campus of Stanford University in the heart of Silicon Valley, fostered networking and camaraderie among industry leaders, and showcased the rising popularity of pickleball.

TurnKey Labs, known for its expertise in understanding the unique software development needs of the startup ecosystem, recognizes the value of relationships and leveraged this emerging sport as the catalyst for an unforgettable event. Tech CEOs from prominent startups and investors from top venture capital and private equity firms participated in the tournament, showcasing their skills and competitive spirit on the pickleball court.

"We are proud to host this exclusive pickleball event, bringing together leaders from the tech industry in a fun and dynamic environment," said Sterling Lanier, CEO of TurnKey. "Our goal is to foster networking and create memorable experiences for our valued partners."

TurnKey's pickleball tournament – called “Battle of the Cap Table” in reference to the common investing instrument that tracks ownership in a company – also highlighted the company's commitment to promoting a healthy work-life balance and fostering a sense of community among tech leaders in Silicon Valley. Turnkey Labs anticipates the tournament will become an annual tradition, bringing tech CEOs and investors together for some friendly competition and networking.

About TurnKey: As the leading offshore staffing firm in Silicon Valley, TurnKey helps startups and high growth tech companies hire top quality offshore software developers without giving up control of the team or the product development process. Our unique “Yourshore” model has two key components: we custom recruit developers across Eastern Europe and Latin America that are perfectly aligned with a customer’s needs, and we manage all the legal, payroll and administrative hassle of employing and paying offshore developers so they don’t have to.