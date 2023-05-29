President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Guam’s Major Disaster Declaration Authorizing Additional Federal Assistance to Help Individuals and Families Jumpstart Recovery Following Typhoon Mawar

WASHINGTON -- President Biden amended the Major Disaster Declaration for Guam on Sunday, authorizing additional federal assistance to disaster survivors to help aid in their recovery from Typhoon Mawar. Survivors who are uninsured or underinsured can register for assistance that may include funding to repair or replace their homes, temporary housing, access to low-interest loans or other programs to help them jumpstart their recovery.

Guam residents can register for federal assistance by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA App, or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362). Residents who use a relay service, such as video relay or captioned telephone service, can give the FEMA operator the number for that service. FEMA is working with local and territorial officials to determine Disaster Recovery Center locations. Once open, survivors can visit these centers to receive one-on-one help with their disaster registration process and emergency assistance.

Nearly 550 FEMA personnel are supporting response and recovery efforts in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, with 240 staff in Guam. Additional Disaster Assistance Support Team staff are being deployed to Guam to help survivors register for federal assistance.

After a disaster, people want to help, but it’s important to donate responsibly. When people support voluntary organizations with financial contributions, it helps ensure a steady flow of important services to the people in need. You can find a voluntary organization to support by visiting the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster’s website at NVOAD.org. FEMA is coordinating with its network of Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster to provide support and humanitarian aid. Feeding and bottled water operations continue as needed and requested by the territory and the commonwealth officials:

Team Rubicon deployed a coordination team to Guam to coordinate with officials to understand all unmet needs.

deployed a coordination team to Guam to coordinate with officials to understand all unmet needs. The Salvation Army , in partnership with the Southern Baptists Disaster teams , also deployed personnel to Guam where they are supporting local officials in recovery efforts.

, in partnership with the , also deployed personnel to Guam where they are supporting local officials in recovery efforts. Amazon Disaster Relief is delivering donations of water filters, mosquito netting and other essential items.

is delivering donations of water filters, mosquito netting and other essential items. Catholic Charities is supporting three different on-island shelters and a local food pantry.

is supporting three different on-island shelters and a local food pantry. The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is collaborating with local restaurants to provide feeding for survivors.

is collaborating with local restaurants to provide feeding for survivors. The Red Cross has more than 100 responders operating on the island and another 70 responders en route. Red Cross priorities include distribution of financial assistance, distribution of emergency supplies, to include pet food, and support to community-run shelters.

has more than 100 responders operating on the island and another 70 responders en route. Red Cross priorities include distribution of financial assistance, distribution of emergency supplies, to include pet food, and support to community-run shelters. The American Red Cross of Guam hotline is operational: 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for anyone trying to reach friends or relatives who are on the island.

Federal, Territorial, Commonwealth and Voluntary Actions

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers power restoration teams continue critical facility generator assessments including for water and wastewater systems, 911 call centers, fire departments and correctional institutes.

power restoration teams continue critical facility generator assessments including for water and wastewater systems, 911 call centers, fire departments and correctional institutes. The Guam Power Authority continues its restoration efforts, reporting more than 21% of customer demand is restored, with crews working 24-hour shifts. The authority is working on restoring substations, which will substantially increase power to more residents.

continues its restoration efforts, reporting more than 21% of customer demand is restored, with crews working 24-hour shifts. The authority is working on restoring substations, which will substantially increase power to more residents. The Commonwealth Utilities Corporation reports that it has restored power to more than 90% of its customers on Rota, while Saipan and Tinian are fully energized.

reports that it has restored power to more than 90% of its customers on Rota, while Saipan and Tinian are fully energized. The Guam Waterworks Authority continues restoration efforts, reporting 50% of water systems and four of nine wastewater facilities are operational. All water services are now restored in Rota.

continues restoration efforts, reporting 50% of water systems and four of nine wastewater facilities are operational. All water services are now restored in Rota. More than 40% of cell towers are now operational in Guam, with 60% of cell sites operational in Rota.

Shelters remain open in Guam an overnight population of more than 750.

The U.S. Coast Guard is restoring ports and waterways and the Port of Guam opened Sunday for all commercial and cargo traffic. The U.S. Coast Guard is also assessing pollution in the waterways.

is restoring ports and waterways and the Port of Guam opened Sunday for all commercial and cargo traffic. The U.S. Coast Guard is also assessing pollution in the waterways. The National Disaster Distress Helpline remains activated and anyone who has been affected by Typhoon Mawar can call 1-800-985-5990 for immediate counseling and support.

remains activated and anyone who has been affected by Typhoon Mawar can call 1-800-985-5990 for immediate counseling and support. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services deployed nearly 70 emergency responders and four personnel from the U.S. Marshals Service. The personnel include three Health and Medical Task Forces from the National Disaster Medical System that are assisting local hospitals and medical clinics.

Safety Messages

Residents who are returning home, should be cautious when cleaning and making repairs: Wear protective clothing and appropriate face coverings or masks if cleaning mold or other debris, and always work with someone else. Document any damage with photographs if possible and contact your insurance company so you can quickly file a claim. As power remains unrestored in many areas, residents using power generators should always use them outside to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.



