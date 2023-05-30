Securiport Announces Bronze Sponsorship of The 79th IATA AGM And World Air Transport Summit
Securiport is contributing to international aviation security through its sponsorship of the annual 2023 IATA AGM and World Air Transport Summit.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Securiport, internationally recognized for its achievements in civil aviation security and advanced data analytics, has announced its Bronze sponsorship of the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated for June 4-6, 2023, in Istanbul, Turkey.
Securiport's involvement as a Bronze sponsor underscores its commitment to enhancing global aviation security standards. The IATA AGM serves as a valuable platform for Securiport to engage and exchange ideas with representatives from IATA member airlines, industry associates, regional and international associations, industry suppliers, prominent manufacturers, and media.
"IATA furnishes a robust platform for businesses like Securiport to fortify relationships with pivotal industry stakeholders,” says Dr. Enrique Segura, President, and CEO of Securiport. “It presents a distinct opportunity to tackle emerging industry challenges and introduce innovative solutions. We are delighted to be a Bronze sponsor of the 79th IATA AGM and World Air Transport Summit, the largest gathering of airline leaders worldwide."
IATA, as a global entity, shapes the industry's direction by prioritizing key initiatives such as safety enhancement and devising strategies to lessen the environmental footprint of aviation. As an active IATA member, Securiport also serves as a Strategic Partner in the areas of Security, the IT Leaders Community, and Digital Innovation.
As a global leader in the design and implementation of civil aviation security and border control systems, Securiport, winner of many awards for its border security operations, has continuously leveraged cutting-edge biometric technologies and advanced data analytics to provide authorities with the knowledge and tools to ensure order and efficiency for civil aviation security and border control screening.
Securiport’s mission is to equip civil aviation authorities with innovative solutions that keep travelers safe and borders secure. With solutions currently in place across dozens of countries around the world and a dedicated multicultural team of professionals developing state-of-the-art tools to meet emerging challenges, Securiport is the global leader in the use of data analytics and rules-based targeting for risk assessment and threat detection for civil aviation security.
###
For more information on IATA AGM, you can visit their website at https://www.iata.org/en/events/agm/agm-2023/
To learn more about Securiport, please visit www.securiport.com.
XXX
Media Relations
Securiport
email us here