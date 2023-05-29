Paris Scientologists Reach Out With the Truth About Drugs

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology of Paris take action to end drug abuse and addiction by sharing their drug education campaign with the community. The Truth About Drugs booklets are fact-based drug education that help people make the self-determined decision not to take drugs. Reaching out one-on-one to local residents with the truth about drugs

Countering drug abuse and addiction with the truth.

PARIS, FRANCE, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Substance abuse is a serious issue in France, with many individuals struggling with addiction to drugs and alcohol. The country has one of the highest rates of cannabis and cocaine use in Europe. Committed to ensuring the health and well-being of their fellow Parisians, volunteers from the Church of Scientology of Paris take to the streets with fact-based drug education from Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

Drug use and abuse are very personal issues, and the volunteers find personal contact is the best way to reach people to help them deal with their own problems or those of their friends or families.

According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, “For every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs.” But it is not only the cost in dollars and cents or euros that is at stake. It is the health, happiness and quality of life of abusers and their families that is even more important. So, on a recent afternoon, on a busy Saint-Denis shopping street, volunteers reached out with the truth about drugs. In addition to contacting people one-on-one, they provided sets of booklets to shops and restaurants for their customers.

A local teacher thanked the volunteers for being there. He sees the importance of implementing drug education in his school and was eager to learn more about the use of this program in a classroom setting.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard noted the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric. He wrote, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

Using the resources from Foundation for a Drug-Free World, volunteers in countries across the globe are reaching their communities with this vital information. See how effective this initiative is by watching episodes of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

The Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at www.Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.