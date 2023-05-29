Submit Release
News Search

There were 706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,056 in the last 365 days.

Radio Pluggers Proudly Presents : Tangy from Urban Pop sensation BANA

Track Title: Tangy Genre: Urban Pop Launch Date: 26th May 2023 ISRC Code: QZK6Q2324925

LONDON, UK, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- She may be young, but Kurdistan’s Pop Princess BANA has plenty of stories to tell. Born & Raised in Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan, BANA has already made her mark in the Kurdish music industry with an impressive 6 year long career.

The pop star got her start on Kurdish Idol at the age of 16 which launched her into superstardom with BANA becoming a breakout star overnight. It was BANA's guitar led covers that separated her from other aspiring acts on the show, cementing BANA as the youngest artist in the region. After the show BANA co-produced and wrote her own album and singles such as ‘Bochi’ and ‘Amawet’ becoming nationwide favourites attesting to her continued success after the show. This is prevalent in the 1M+ loyal fans BANA has across the social media landscape.

What’s next? BANA is taking her artistry further and having her full circle moment debuting English spoken songs all of which reflect her individuality and journey so far in life. With summer feel good track ‘Tangy’ being the first of many infectious songs to follow BANA is ready to make her mark within the western world firmly placing her in the realms of ‘ones to watch’. Stay tuned for more from Kurdistan’s first and most promising global superstar.

Contact BANA at airbrushmusic@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!

https://www.youtube.com/@BANUUULY

https://www.facebook.com/banuuuly

https://open.spotify.com/artist/7crRAiivSKMEm86Y4ip99L

https://music.apple.com/gb/artist/bana/1410625186

David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+ +44 7552 531612
email us here

Bana Tangy

You just read:

Radio Pluggers Proudly Presents : Tangy from Urban Pop sensation BANA

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more