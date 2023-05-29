EU Monitoring Mission to Ukraine launches pilot project to support local police and prosecutors in liberated Snihurivka 

On 23 May, representatives of the European Union Advisory Mission Ukraine (EUAM) visited liberated Snihurivka to announce a pilot project aimed at assisting civil security agencies to overcome current challenges. The EUAM’s team met with local police officers, prosecutors, and military administration.

Snihurivka is a small town in the Mykolaiv region, in the South of Ukraine. From March until November 2022, the town was under Russian occupation. Since the town’s liberation, the main challenges for local authorities include destroyed or damaged basic infrastructure, the high number of war crimes committed, and areas contaminated with mines.

“Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region and Izyum in Kharkiv region are the two liberated towns which EUAM has chosen for the implementation of its pilot project. Considering the high number of war crimes committed in the area and the lack of basic equipment, the Mission aims to provide practical support and training to its counterparts. This means that alongside equipment donation, our experts will share their knowledge, experience and EU best practices on investigation and prosecution of war crimes, strategic communications, psychological first aid, mine awareness etc.,” said Georgios Pokas, the EUAM’s Senior Adviser on General Policing.

EUAM will also help to launch a Citizen Advisory Group, a platform for interaction between local people, authorities, and law enforcement agencies in Snihurivka.

Find out more

Press release