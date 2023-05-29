Submit Release
EU holds art competition reflecting on war against Ukraine since 2014 and EU-Ukraine relations

The EU Delegation in Ukraine, in partnership with the Lavra Kyiv City Art Gallery, is running an art project competition to reflect on Russia’s war against Ukraine from 2014 to the present with a focus on Ukraine-EU engagement as part of the ‘Together, We Preserve. Together, We Create’ campaign.

The contest will provide an opportunity for curators and artists to express their thoughts and feelings about the war in Ukraine and its impact on the interaction between Ukraine and the EU. It will also contribute to deepening the understanding of these complex issues through an artistic vision, and help to form a cultural dialogue.

The contest will accept works in the following formats: art, sculpture, installation, and graphics. On 8 June, the exhibition of the winning projects or works will take place at the Lavra Gallery as a part of the Cultural Mosaic of Ukraine event organised by the EU Delegation in Ukraine.

The deadline for applications is 20 June.

