Food Texture Market is Anticipated to Increase at a Stable CAGR over the Forecast Period (2023 to 2032)

Food texturizing agents alter the texture of solid or liquid foods without altering their qualities.

They inhibit the growth of microbes and aid in the retention of nutrients, extending the shelf life of the product. They improve the product's stability by enhancing the suspension of other ingredients. Food texturizing chemicals are used to give any savory or sweet meal a tasty and creamy texture without affecting the flavor. They are prescribed for people who have dysphagia or trouble swallowing. Natural and synthetic food texturizing agents are the two categories of food texturizing agents. Texturizing agents are used in a variety of products, including dairy, bakery, and confectionery, Meat Products, Beverages, sauces and dressing and others.

Key Market Players

Cargill, Incorporated, DowDuPont Inc., Ingredion Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., CP Kelco, Kerry Group PLC, Darling Ingredients Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson Limited, W Hydrocolloids Inc., Nestlé Health Science S.A., Acuro Organics Limited, Jungbunzlauer Holding AG, Arthur Branwell & Co Ltd, Deosen USA, Inc., Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH, AkzoNobel N.V., Naturex S.A., Archer Daniels Midland Company

Top Impacting Factors

Most food and beverage industries use food texturizing agents as food stabilizers and emulsifiers because they have the properties of inhibiting microbe development, extending shelf life, and, most importantly, giving food items a distinct mouth feel.

The rapid rise of food texturizers in the food and beverage business is reflected in the increasing palatability and taste appeal. Food texturizer’s market growth is mostly driven by global food and beverage growth, which is expected to continue in the future.

Food texturizing agents have the potential to maintain their stability during food processing while also extending the shelf life of the food product. Because of these factors, canned pet food for dogs and cats has become more popular. Food texturizing additives not only affect the texture of canned foods, but also aid to stabilize and gel them.

Demand for low-calorie foods is increasing

Much advancement in the food and beverage sector has resulted from the fast-changing lifestyle. Consumers are looking for alternative food products with an emphasis on the product's ingredient content. Furthermore, the rise in obesity and cardiovascular disease instances in recent years has sparked a need for low-fat foods. Also increase in the number of gym goers and people who actively try to stay in shape have also led to rise in demand for low calorie foods

Food texturizing agents can be used to substitute calorie-dense fats and oils, allowing for healthier food formulation. Food texturizing chemicals have also been used as "fat mimetic" in improved food compositions. Low fat ice creams and dressings, for example, are made with cellulose derivatives such as microcrystalline cellulose, a sort of texturizing agent. Thus this will lead to increase in demand for food texturing agents. This will increase the sales expand the market for food texture market.

By Type

Cellulose Derivatives

Gums, Pectins, Gelatins

Starch

Inulin

Dextrins

Others

By Application

Dairy Products & Ice Creams

Confectionery

Jams, Layers, Fillings

Bakery

Meat Products

Ready Meals

Sauces

Beverage

Others

By Product

Natural

Synthetic