B.C., Japan renew agreement to support transportation, infrastructure opportunities

CANADA, May 29 - A renewed agreement between the Province and a Japanese investment corporation will help create more sustainable and efficient communities that are better protected against the impacts of climate change, while attracting increased investment into B.C.

On a trade mission to Asia, Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, co-signed a three-year renewal of the Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) with the Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport and Urban Development (JOIN) to deliver innovative and clean solutions to future transportation projects and priorities.

“Working together with partners worldwide is key to building a strong, sustainable and innovative economy,” said Bailey. “Renewing our agreement with JOIN supports a core mission in our StrongerBC Economic Plan, to build more resilient communities with modern infrastructure, better equipped to withstand the effects of climate change. We look forward to continuing to foster these relationships, while creating more good jobs and investment opportunities for British Columbians.”

The agreement furthers collaboration between B.C. and JOIN to identify and explore transportation and technology investment opportunities in B.C. and beyond. Discussions include creating and optimizing infrastructure projects, urban development and transportation (railways, ferries, port terminals and airports).

“Since signing the MOC in June 2022, we had good discussions with B.C. and found a number of potential areas to work together in and outside of B.C.,” said Tatsuhiko Takesada, president and CEO, JOIN. “Having said that, it is quite natural to renew the MOC to continue with our mutual co-operation. We would like to deepen our relationship and make the specific projects happen.”

JOIN is a governmental policy-based company in Japan that acts under Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. JOIN invests in transportation and urban development projects outside Japan and in Japanese companies in categories such as equipment manufacturers, contractors and infrastructure building firms to expand their businesses overseas.

“Strengthening our partnership with JOIN helps advance our goals in our Trade Diversification Strategy, a key pillar of our StrongerBC Economic Plan,” said Jagrup Brar, Minister of State for Trade. “By working with more international partners, we can better develop more ways for B.C. businesses and organizations to connect with key international partners. Collaborating in areas of transportation, infrastructure and urban development is promising, and I can’t wait to see the exciting projects that will come from this agreement.”

Increasing international trade opportunities is an essential part of the Trade Diversification Strategy. The Strategy is a key action in the StrongerBC Economic Plan, which moves B.C. forward by tackling the challenges of today while growing a clean, inclusive economy that works for everyone.

Learn More:

For information about the StrongerBC Economic Plan, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/economic-plan/

For more about the Asia Trade Mission 2023, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/28852

To learn about JOIN, visit: https://www.join-future.co.jp/english/

To read the Trade Diversification Strategy, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/international-investment-and-trade/trade-diversification-strategy