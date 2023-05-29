Submit Release
News Search

There were 534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,793 in the last 365 days.

Opening ceremony of the 26th World Taekwondo Championships gets underway in Baku

AZERBAIJAN, May 29 - 29 May 2023, 16:46

An opening ceremony of the 26th edition of the World Taekwondo Championships is underway in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the opening ceremony.

x x x

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of World Taekwondo Federation and 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, the World Championships will see 949 athletes from 145 countries compete across 16 weight categories (8 men and 8 women) at the Baku Crystall Hall.

The championship gathered nearly 2000 guests from over 150 countries.

Azerbaijan is the second country to host the World Taekwondo Championships among CIS countries after Russia and seventh among European countries after Germany, Denmark, Spain, Greece, Russia and UK.

You just read:

Opening ceremony of the 26th World Taekwondo Championships gets underway in Baku

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more