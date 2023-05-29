The CanadianSME Small Business Awards 2022, presented by Google, celebrated the best of Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) at a gala event held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on May 5th, 2023

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The prestigious event attracted over 400 businesses from across Canada, demonstrating the strength, diversity, and resilience of Canadian SMEs. It was not only a platform for recognition but also for networking and collaboration, facilitating shared growth and learning among attendees.



An inspiring keynote address was given by Natasha Walji, Managing Director at Google, on "Your business, multiplied by AI." Walji provided insights into leveraging artificial intelligence in business, offering a fresh perspective on innovation and technological advancement for SMEs.

The winners of the CanadianSME Small Business Awards, selected by a distinguished panel of judges, exemplified dedication, growth, and innovation. The list of award recipients includes:

Vearthy for the Futurpreneur Young Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year ERA Environmental Management Solutions for the Sustainable Business Award Webtmize for the Deloitte Diversity and Inclusion Contractor Compliance Inc. for the Xero Technopreneur of the Year Untether AI for the Samsung Tech Business ORNA Inc. for the Startup Business RBC Small Business of the Year Up to 10 employees Top 1- eSupply Canada

Top 2- bisoulovely

Top 3- To Toronto Inc. Options Consulting Solutions for the Inspirational Business Leader Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year Top 1: Dreamcatcher Promotions

Top 2: Archipel Research and Consulting Inc.

Top 3: Indigenous Box Inc. Fast Track Appliance & Scales for the Immigrant Entrepreneur GDA Capital Corporation for the Fastest Growing Company FinanceIT Canada Inc. for the CyberCatch Excellence in Data Privacy & Cyber Security The Scented Market for the Entrepreneur of the Year Hangar9 for the E-commerce business DigitalFire Computing Inc. for the Zoho Digital Business of the Year Customer Service Excellence Top 1: F12.net

Top 2: Fibernetics Corporation

Top 3: The BridgGroup of Companies Discover Birth for the Nerds On Site Businesswoman of the Year SRx Health Solutions for the Answer Company Business of the Year 100+ employees Ali Soumah Business Center Inc. for the HP Black Entrepreneur of the Year Solulan for the Best Professional Services MEA Health Corporation for the Best Business Innovation Disruptive Edge for the GoDaddy Young Entrepreneur of the Year UPS Small Business of the Year Under 100 Employees Top 1:QDoc Inc.

Top 2: Business Sherpa Group Inc.

Top 3: Sky High ERP CanadianSME Editors Choice Award 2022 Cubeler,

Chau Lui, Co-Founder, Paris Jewellers

Dan Kelly, CFIB's President and CEO

Mona-Lisa Prosper, Director - Black Entrepreneurs at Futurpreneur Canada

Shadi McIsaac, CEO & Co-Founder of Ownr



SK Uddin commented, “The CanadianSME Small Business Awards offer a unique opportunity to honour the outstanding efforts of our nation's SMEs. This year, we were especially inspired by the perseverance and innovation displayed by our nominees. They've shown that Canadian entrepreneurs can thrive even in the face of adversity and continue to make meaningful contributions to our economy.”

Google, the event's principal sponsor, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting small and medium-sized businesses in Canada.

The CanadianSME Small Business Awards look forward to next year's celebration and the continued recognition of Canada's entrepreneurial spirit.

“We're focused on supporting and celebrating entrepreneurs across Canada,” said Paul Gaspar, small business director for UPS. “They continue to inspire with their unstoppable spirit. Their passion is clear and contagious and drives us to work just as hard for them.”

“The CanadianSME Small Business Awards celebrate the relentless and unwavering spirit of Canadian entrepreneurs who continue to make meaningful contributions to the growth of our economy. The 2022 winners exemplify the highest standards of innovation and demonstrate what it takes to succeed even in a highly challenging macro-environment,” says Don Ludlow, Vice-President of Small Business, Partnerships & Strategy, RBC. “At RBC, we believe that SMEs are integral to Canada’s prosperity and must be supported at every step of their journey. We congratulate all the winners and are proud to partner with CanadianSME in recognizing and honoring their accomplishments today.”

“At Xero, our passion for celebrating technology that makes the lives of small business owners more efficient inspires everything we do,” said Faye Pang, Country Manager of Canada, Xero. “At the 2022 CanadianSME Awards, we were proud to present Contractor Compliance Inc. with the Technopreneur of the Year Award for their incredible work embracing technology to drive growth.”

About sponsors

The CanadianSME National Business Awards 2022 is an elbow room for corporations to sponsor small businesses. Thus, these awards are sponsored by various sponsors to recognize entrepreneurs in several different categories. The Small Business of the Year award for up to 10 employees is sponsored by RBC; up to 50 employees is sponsored by UPS, Technopreneur of the Year Award is sponsored by Xero, The Diversity and Inclusion Award is sponsored by Deloitte, Tech Business of the Year Award sponsored by Samsung and Black Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by HP Canada.

The CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is grateful to all the sponsors for their generous and genuine support for the CanadianSME National Business Awards 2022 in celebration of business success in Canada.

About CanadianSME

A national publication with a big vision, CanadianSME signifies the empowerment of Canadian SMEs and aims to pursue this mission with the launch of CanadianSME Business Magazine to equip SMEs with expert knowledge and insights from industry leaders. CanadianSME Business Magazine incorporates compelling content and provides shelter to the business needs of small and medium-scale enterprises.

CanadianSME Business Magazine was created through passion and admiration for entrepreneurs. With SMEs playing such a crucial role in Canada’s business industry and contributing greatly to the economy, CanadianSME was built to provide a much-needed support system for hard-working business owners.

